26 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) rose 21.8 percent to $3.96 in pre-market trading after the announcement of a $12 million investment and collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb.
- TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSE: TRXC) shares rose 12.2 percent to $5.06 in pre-market trading after the company received FDA 510(k) clearance for its 3mm diameter surgical instruments for minimally invasive surgery.
- CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) rose 11.8 percent to $40.96 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that the FDA has lifted a clinical hold on CTX001, a sickle cell disease treatment.
- Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) rose 10.4 percent to $2.12 in pre-market trading after falling 2.54 percent on Wednesday.
- Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEIX) shares rose 10.2 percent to $2.60 in pre-market trading after dropping 18.90 percent on Wednesday.
- Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTLA) rose 8.5 percent to $24.20 in pre-market trading after falling 5.27 percent on Wednesday.
- DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE: DRD) rose 8.5 percent to $2.42 in pre-market trading after dropping 6.30 percent on Wednesday.
- Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ: TEUM) rose 7.1 percent to $2.70 in pre-market trading after dropping 8.70 percent on Wednesday.
- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL) rose 6.9 percent to $3.26 in pre-market trading after receiving the EMA validation of Marketing Authorization Application for fostamatinib disodium hexahydrate in chronic ITP in adult patients.
- Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT) rose 5.8 percent to $27.50 in pre-market trading after falling 6.38 percent on Wednesday.
- Nightstar Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NITE) rose 5.2 percent to $15.81 in pre-market trading.
- Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) rose 3.3 percent to $51.35 in pre-market trading after reporting better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter.
Losers
- ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA) shares fell 20.8 percent to $2.02 in pre-market trading after reporting a proposed public offering of common stock.
- Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM) fell 20.5 percent to $4.68 in pre-market trading after pricing $12.5 million public offering of common stock.
- Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BOOT) fell 19.7 percent to $20.00 in pre-market trading after dropping 4.96 percent on Wednesday.
- Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) shares fell 18.2 percent to $12.03 in pre-market trading after dropping 10.47 percent on Wednesday.
- Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MITK) fell 16.7 percent to $6.45 in pre-market trading after climbing 16.74 percent on Wednesday.
- CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF) shares fell 14.3 percent to $43.12 in pre-market trading after declining 8.16 percent on Wednesday.
- SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ: SVMK) shares fell 12 percent to $10.50 in pre-market trading after declining 7.12 percent on Wednesday.
- Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) fell 12 percent to $49.50 in pre-market trading after the company issued preliminary third-quarter sales figures of $4.6 billion, $350 million below consensus estimates. The company expects third-quarter pre-tax earnings of $125 million.
- SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNE) fell 11 percent to $15.50 in pre-market trading after pricing public offering of common stock.
- Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ: STMP) fell 10.5 percent to $181.37 in pre-market trading after dropping 5.01 percent on Wednesday.
- Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYI) shares fell 10.5 percent to $9.51 in pre-market after rising 4.63 percent on Wednesday.
- Level Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LEVB) fell 10.5 percent to $4.45 in pre-market trading after gaining 8.99 percent on Wednesday.
- Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) shares fell 6.8 percent to $72.18 in pre-market trading after the company said Sarah Friar will step down as CFO to take position as CEO at Nextdoor.
- Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) fell 4.7 percent to $68.95 in pre-market trading. Walgreens reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates.
