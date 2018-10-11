41 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) shares jumped 40.08 percent to close at $7.41 on Wednesday after the company reported Q4 earnings of $0.33 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.41 per share. Its adjusted earnings came in at $0.40 per share. Revenue declined to $392.6 million from $395 million.
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) gained 35.66 percent to close at $3.595 on Wednesday after dropping 11.37 percent on Tuesday.
- Esterline Technologies Corporation (NYSE: ESL) climbed 29.98 percent to close at $115.41 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE: TDG) confirmed Wednesday it entered an agreement to buy aerospace and defense supplier Esterline for a near 40-percent premium. TransDigm reached an agreement to acquire Esterline for $122.50 per share in cash in a deal which values the company at around $4 billion, the companies said in a press release.
- Imperva, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPV) shares gained 27.98 percent to close at $55.11 after the company agreed Wednesday morning to sell itself to private equity firm Thoma Bravo for an approximate 30-percent premium. The deal prices Imperva at $55.75 per share; the stock closed at $43 Tuesday.
- Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (NYSE: TIK) shares gained 21.42 percent to close at $3.29 after the company disclosed that it has won a $4.3 million order from the US military.
- Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MITK) rose 16.74 percent to close at $7.74 amid reports the company rebuffed a takeover approach from ASG Technologies.
- Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOOP) shares rose 16.38 percent to close at $10.30. PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) and Loop Industries signed a multi-year supply agreement for Loop branded 100% sustainable plastic.
- Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) shares climbed 15.45 percent to close at $2.69 after announcing an investment from CEO and current shareholder.
- Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ: NVCN) rose 14.75 percent to close at $2.80 after the company disclosed that the U.S. FDA has granted Breakthrough Device designation to the Neovasc Reducer™.
- Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME) gained 10.3 percent to close at $2.57.
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) rose 9.32 percent to close at $5.28.
- Level Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LEVB) gained 8.99 percent to close at $4.97.
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) rose 5.81 percent to close at $5.10 on Wednesday after dropping 28.49 percent on Tuesday. India Globalization Capital issued a press release highlighting filing of provisional patent to protect IP for CBD-infused energy drink.
Losers
- One Horizon Group Inc (NASDAQ: OHGI) dipped 35.9 percent to close at $0.25 on Wednesday after the company filed for an 8.5 million share offering.
- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) shares dropped 23.83 percent to close at $4.57 on Wednesday after falling 33.99 percent on Tuesday.
- Trinseo S.A. (NYSE: TSE) fell 20.75 percent to close at $60.35 after the company lowered its guidance for the third quarter.
- Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI) shares dipped 20.08 percent to close at $2.36 after reporting a proposed private offering of $150 million of convertible senior notes.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) declined 19.93 percent to close at $2.17.
- Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEIX) dropped 18.9 percent to close at $2.36.
- Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BOLD) shares tumbled 18.73 percent to close at $29.825 after reporting a proposed public offering of common stock.
- Care.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRCM) shares fell 17.95 percent to close at $17.23. Care.com named Matt O’Connor as Senior Vice President, Sales for Care@Work.
- Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SHLD) shares tumbled 16.83 percent to close at $0.4866 on Wednesday after the Wall Street Journal reported the company hired M-III partners to prepare a bankruptcy filing.
- SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE: SILV) shares fell 15.83 percent to close at $2.525.
- eGain Corporation (NASDAQ: EGAN) fell 15.25 percent to close at $6.56.
- LAIX Inc. (NYSE: LAIX) dipped 14.99 percent to close at $9.19.
- OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ: OPRX) shares fell 14.43 percent to close at $14.65.
- Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) shares fell 13.74 percent to close at $1.82. Scorpio Tankers reported pricing of $300 million common stock offering at $1.85 per share.
- Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNS) dropped 13.32 percent to close at $6.31.
- Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FET) dipped 12.88 percent to close at $10.01.
- DSW Inc. (NYSE: DSW) fell 12.76 percent to close at $28.51. DSW and Authentic Brands Group reported acquisition of legendary footwear and accessories organization Camuto Group for approximately $375 million.
- Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares declined 12.48 percent to close at $56.45.
- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) shares fell 11.98 percent to close at $6.98.
- Trevena Inc (NASDAQ: TRVN) declined 11.5 percent to close at $0.947 after falling 64 percent yesterday on negative commentary from the FDA. Jefferies downgraded Trevena from Buy to Hold.
- Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) shares declined 11.32 percent to close at $4.31.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) fell 10.98 percent to close at $3.65.
- Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE: SDPI) fell 10.11 percent to close at $4.00.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) fell 9.46 percent to close at $3.83 on Wednesday after dropping 3.86 percent on Tuesday.
- Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobras (NYSE: EBR) fell 9.45 percent to close at $2.36.
- Cool Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWSM) dipped 8.94 percent to close at $7.33.
- Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE: SHI) shares fell 7.57 percent to close at $51.55.
- Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) fell 7.14 percent to close at $51.67 following third-quarter results.
