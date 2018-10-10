Market Overview

6 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 10, 2018 5:24pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) shares are up 16 percent after announcing the FDA has lifted a clinical hold on CTX001, a sickle cell disease treatment.
  • Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKCA) shares are up 17 percent. No news was immediately available.

Losers:

  • Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) shares are down 13 percent after issuing preliminary third-quarter sales figures of $4.6 billion, $350 million below consensus estimates. The company expects third-quarter pre-tax earnings of $125 million.
  • VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ: VOXX) shares are down 8 percent after reporting second-quarter earnings of $(0.85), which does not compare to the $(0.02) estimate. Sales came in at $108.87 million, missing estimates by $5 million.
  • Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) shares are down 9 percent. The company said Sarah Friar will step down as CFO to take position as CEO at Nextdoor.
  • Youngevity International Inc (NASDAQ: YGYI) shares are down 7 percent. No news was immediately available.

