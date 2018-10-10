6 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) shares are up 16 percent after announcing the FDA has lifted a clinical hold on CTX001, a sickle cell disease treatment.
- Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKCA) shares are up 17 percent. No news was immediately available.
Losers:
- Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) shares are down 13 percent after issuing preliminary third-quarter sales figures of $4.6 billion, $350 million below consensus estimates. The company expects third-quarter pre-tax earnings of $125 million.
- VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ: VOXX) shares are down 8 percent after reporting second-quarter earnings of $(0.85), which does not compare to the $(0.02) estimate. Sales came in at $108.87 million, missing estimates by $5 million.
- Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) shares are down 9 percent. The company said Sarah Friar will step down as CFO to take position as CEO at Nextdoor.
- Youngevity International Inc (NASDAQ: YGYI) shares are down 7 percent. No news was immediately available.
Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.