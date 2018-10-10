A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Lower Ahead Of Producer Price, Wholesale Inventories Data

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded slightly lower in early pre-market trade. The Producer Price Index for September will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET, while wholesale inventories report for August is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans is set to speak in Flint, Michigan at 12:15 p.m. ET, while Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic will speak in Atlanta, Georgia at 6:00 p.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 9 points to 26,472, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded fell 1 point to 2,887.25. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index fell 11.5 points to 7,387.50.

Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 0.01 percent to trade at $84.99 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures fell 0.08 percent to trade at $74.90 a barrel.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were lower today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 0.01 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index declining 0.16 percent and German DAX 30 index dropped 0.28 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading lower by 0.01 percent, while French CAC 40 Index fell 0.43 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 0.16 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 0.08 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.18 percent and India’s BSE Sensex rose 1.35 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Credit Suisse upgraded Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA) from Neutral to Outperform and raised the price target from $30 to $40.

Discovery shares rose 1.58 percent to $32.87 in pre-market trading.

Breaking News