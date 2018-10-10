Market Overview

46 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 10, 2018 5:08am   Comments
Gainers

  • Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYI) surged 66.01 percent to close at $10.16 on Tuesday after falling 15.82 percent on Monday.
  • One Horizon Group Inc (NASDAQ: OHGI) jumped 65.25 percent to close at $0.39 on Tuesday after the company reported the purchase of intellectual property rights for 123Wish marketplace platform.
  • Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AGRX) shares climbed 53.71 percent to close at $0.71 on Tuesday after the company completed a formal dispute resolution process with the FDA.
  • NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) rose 22.35 percent to close at $7.39 following earlier reports Tesla's top outside investor, Baillie Gifford, has taken an 11% stake in the company.
  • Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (NASDAQ: OASM) shares surged 22.08 percent to close at $4.70.
  • Sunlands Online Education Group (NYSE: STG) shares gained 21.59 percent to close at $5.35.
  • Revlon, Inc. (NYSE: REV) gained 19.11 percent to close at $24.49.
  • Antero Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: AM) shares rose 15.09 percent to close at $33.93. Antero Midstream GP LP (NYSE: AMGP) announced plans to acquire Antero Midstream Partners.
  • DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ: DTEA) climbed 12.5 percent to close at $3.06.
  • Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA) gained 12.37 percent to close at $4.36 amid unconfirmed reports the company has received interest from rival companies.
  • Seven Stars Cloud Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSC) gained 11.29 percent to close at $3.45 after signing a joint venture to create a commodity and energy digital asset exchange.
  • Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) rose 10.9 percent to close at $2.34. Obalon Therapeutics named Daina Schmidt as Vice President, Marketing.
  • Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ: TOCA) climbed 10.87 percent to close at $14.08.
  • Tidewater Inc. (NYSE: TDW) shares gained 10.31 percent to close at $34.89.
  • 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE: XXII) gained 9.89 percent to close at $3.11.
  • HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) climbed 9.82 percent to close at $2.46.
  • GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GCAP) rose 9.26 percent to close at $7.55. GAIN Capital commenced a "modified Dutch auction" tender offer to purchase up to $50 million of shares of its common stock.
  • vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) shares gained 8.94 percent to close at $3.29.
  • Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) shares gained 8.89 percent to close at $54.90. Trian Fund Management LP is exploring a buyout bid for the world’s third-largest pizza chain, according to The Wall Street Journal. The prospective buyer is reportedly one of many, including other companies and private-equity firms.
  • NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSTG) surged 8.84 percent to close at $16.99.
  • Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE: SDPI) gained 6.46 percent to close at $4.45.

 

Losers

  • Trevena Inc (NASDAQ: TRVN) shares shares sipped 64.09 percent to close at $1.07 on Tuesday after the FDA Staff noted that data assessment led to finding company’s opioid treatment has abuse, overdose potential and ability to product a physical dependence, Reuters reported.
  • Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) shares fell 33.99 percent to close at $6.00 after the company issued an update on HBV development programs. The company will delay initiation of Phase 1 trial for AB-452. The company also appointed Dr. Gaston Picchio as Chief Development Officer.
  • India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) dropped 28.49 percent to close at $4.82 on Tuesday after gaining 66.42 percent to Monday.
  • Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) declined 24.41 percent to close at $3.50 after the company said it has put its CD19/CD3-targeting T cell engager AFM11 on clinical hold. AFM11 is being evaluated in two early-stage clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed or refractory CD19 positive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma, or NHL, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or ALL.
  • New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) dipped 22.46 percent to close at $5.73 on Tuesday after dropping 12.75 percent on Monday.
  • Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) fell 16.33 percent to close at $4.10.
  • FAT Brands Inc. (NYSE: FAT) fell 15.84 percent to close at $6.75.
  • Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLKB) shares fell 14.03 percent to close at $77.38 after the company lowered its FY18 earnings and sales guidance.
  • North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE: NOA) shares dipped 13.83 percent to close at $10.72.
  • LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) shares declined 12.62 percent to close at $2.84.
  • AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) shares fell 11.37 percent to close at $2.65.
  • Nightstar Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NITE) declined 11.32 percent to close at $15.04.
  • OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE: ONE) dropped 11.04 percent to close at $8.70.
  • Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) shares declined 11 percent to close at $12.78.
  • iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ: IFMK) shares dropped 10.7 percent to close at $2.17.
  • Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ: PCOM) tumbled 10.48 percent to close at $13.41 on Tuesday.
  • Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLBS) dropped 10.38 percent to close at $4.49.
  • Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE: DLPH) fell 10.21 percent to close at $24.00 on Tuesday.
  • PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG) shares fell 10.06 percent to close at $98.56 after the company issued weak forecast for the third quarter.
  • Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE: PVG) fell 9.93 percent to close at $7.26.
  • Radcom Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDCM) dipped 9.09 percent to close at $9.90.
  • ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) slipped 8.04 percent to close at $7.55. ImmunoGen will present initial data from FORWARD II expansion cohort of mirvetuximab soravtansine in combination with KEYTRUDA at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress.
  • WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK) slipped 7.9 percent to close at $45.25.
  • Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE: SFS) dipped 5.42 percent to close at $5.06. Deutsche Bank downgraded Smart & Final Stores from Buy to Hold.
  • Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) dipped 4.87 percent to close at $27.92. Deutsche Bank downgraded Kroger from Hold to Sell.

Posted-In: Losers Movers From YesterdayNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

