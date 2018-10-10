Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday
- The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is schedule for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
- The Producer Price Index for September will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- Wholesale inventories report for August is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 3-year notes at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans is set to speak in Flint, Michigan at 12:15 p.m. ET.
- The Treasury will auction 10-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic will speak in Atlanta, Georgia at 6:00 p.m. ET.
