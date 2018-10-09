5 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG) shares are up 5 percent, slightly reversing the 10-percent loss shares saw in the regular trading session.
- Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ: REPL) shares are up 6 percent. No news was immediately available.
- CLPS Inc (NASDAQ: CLPS) shares are up 5 percent. No news was immediately available.
- Youngevity International Inc (NASDAQ: YGYI) shares are up 2 percent on high volume.
Losers
- Gevo Inc (NASDAQ: GEVO) shares are down 3 percent. The company was one of the top 10 most-searched tickers on Benzinga Pro in the afternoon session.
