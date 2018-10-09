Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 09, 2018 5:34pm   Comments
Share:
Related PPG
36 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
26 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Trian Fund takes 2.9% stake in PPG worth $690M (Seeking Alpha)
Related
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Affimed's Cancer Drug Placed On Clinical Hold, Celgene's Positive Scalp Psoriasis Trial
55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers

  • PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG) shares are up 5 percent, slightly reversing the 10-percent loss shares saw in the regular trading session.
  • Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ: REPL) shares are up 6 percent. No news was immediately available.
  • CLPS Inc (NASDAQ: CLPS) shares are up 5 percent. No news was immediately available.
  • Youngevity International Inc (NASDAQ: YGYI) shares are up 2 percent on high volume.

Losers

  • Gevo Inc (NASDAQ: GEVO) shares are down 3 percent. The company was one of the top 10 most-searched tickers on Benzinga Pro in the afternoon session.

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GEVO + CLPS)

26 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
44 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
10 Hottest Stocks From October 8, 2018
46 Biggest Movers From Friday
Earnings Scheduled For September 25, 2018
48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on PPG
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Igniting The Cloud: Microsoft Conference Looks At New Cloud, AI Solutions