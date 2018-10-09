10 Hottest Stocks From October 9, 2018
This list of stocks was generated by tracking the most-popular ticker searches on the Benzinga real-time news platform.
Readers can rely on this daily list to offer insight into which stocks retail investors are most interested in during a given trading session. In addition to providing the list itself, this article offers a quick glimpse into why a certain stock may be trending.
- Shares of Pyxus International Inc. (NYSE: PYX) are still experiencing residual effects from Monday’s tweet from Citron Research, claiming the stock “could double from here as long as investors are cannabis crazy.” Pyxus shares closed up another 4.15 percent to $40.12, although experienced a 5-percent sell-off in the after-hours session.
- Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) fell another 6.28 percent to $4.63. Shares dropped 30 percent Monday after the company reported a $25 million registered direct offering at $5.40 per unit.
- Shares of Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) fell 3.86 percent to $4.23 following a volatile session amid President Trump's announcement that the U.S. will have E15 fuel year round.
- China Lending Corp. (NASDAQ: CLDC) stock closed down 5.43 percent to $1.22. This fall comes after the 153.6 percent surge on Monday amid company announcements.
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) shares were down 27.95 percent to $4.82, consistent with the company’s pattern of extreme volatility as of late.
- Shares of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) increased 4.89 percent to $262.80 after a bullish call from Macquarie Research, who said the stock would jump over 60 percent in the next 12 months.
- Pacific Ethanol Inc. (NASDAQ: PEIX) shares closed up 8.18 percent to $2.91 following reports suggesting Trump would lift a high-ethanol fuel ban.
- New Age Beverages Corp. (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares fell 22.46 percent to $5.73 in a down day for the cannabis sector.
- Shares of Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) skyrocketed 53.71 percent after the company announced it had received a response from the FDA in regards to the formal dispute resolution request.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares dropped 7.89 percent to $128.96 amid a down day for the sector. Cowen’s Vivien Azer raised her price target from $62 to $172.
