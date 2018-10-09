Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bill Ackman Reveals A New Long Position In Starbucks
Hannah Genig , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 09, 2018 3:34pm   Comments
Share:
Bill Ackman Reveals A New Long Position In Starbucks
Related SBUX
Investor Movement Index September Summary
Meet The 28-Year-Old Immigrant Behind An App Helping Blue-Collar Workers Find Decent Jobs Quickly
Starbucks called dominant by Ackman (Seeking Alpha)

Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ: SBUX) experienced a surge Tuesday following both the announcement of new care benefits, as well as some big news from a hedge fund billionaire.

What Happened

Pershing Square Capital's Bill Ackman revealed his new long position in Starbucks while speaking at a New York conference.

Pershing has over 15 million shares, amounting to over $900 million. Ackman’s average cost for the stock was $51 per share, which puts him ahead roughly 13 percent following the investment.

Why It’s Important

"If SSS (same store sales) and valuation revert closer to historical average levels," his presentation read, according to CNBC, "we believe that SBUX shares can more than double over the next three years. It's a rare opportunity to own one of the world's best businesses at a discount."

Ackman considers China the company’s single largest growth opportunity, with a repurchase plan that will represent 20 percent of market value.

What's Next

In response to the long position, Starbucks released a statement.

“We view the active, engaged dialogue that we have with shareholders as critical input into our strategic approach and we value constructive feedback on delivering long-term shareholder value. We look forward to maintaining a productive dialogue with Mr. Ackman as we do with all of our shareholders."

Starbucks shares were up 2 percent to $57.67 at time of publication Tuesday.

Related Links:

Stephens' Restaurant Analyst Parses Starbucks' 'Ho-Hum' Quarter

Piper Jaffray Downgrades Starbucks On Comp Performance

Posted-In: Bill Ackman China CNBCNews Hedge Funds Movers Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SBUX)

Investor Movement Index September Summary
Meet The 28-Year-Old Immigrant Behind An App Helping Blue-Collar Workers Find Decent Jobs Quickly
Who To Choose In Fast Food? KeyBanc Sizes Them Up
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 4, 2018
KeyBanc: Starbucks Is A Buy Despite Recent Weakness
3 Restaurants That Could See Labor Pressure From Amazon's Wage Increase
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on SBUX
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Is Spotify The New Netflix? Yes And No, Says MKM Partners