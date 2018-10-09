36 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AGRX) shares surged 70 percent to $0.7850 after the company completed a formal dispute resolution process with the FDA.
- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) shares rose 36.4 percent to $4.12.
- Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYI) gained 30.7 percent to $8.00 after falling 15.82 percent on Monday.
- One Horizon Group Inc (NASDAQ: OHGI) gained 30.5 percent to $0.31 after the company reported the purchase of intellectual property rights for 123Wish marketplace platform.
- Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) climbed 24.9 percent to $48.09 after surging 36.69 percent on Monday.
- Sunlands Online Education Group (NYSE: STG) shares rose 13.6 percent to $5.00.
- Antero Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: AM) shares gained 11.7 percent to $32.93. Antero Midstream GP LP (NYSE: AMGP) announced plans to acquire Antero Midstream Partners.
- 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE: XXII) climbed 11.5 percent to $3.1550.
- Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) gained 10.9 percent to $2.34. Obalon Therapeutics named Daina Schmidt as Vice President, Marketing.
- Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE: SDPI) rose 10.8 percent to $4.63.
- Tidewater Inc. (NYSE: TDW) shares jumped 10.8 percent to $35.04.
- GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GCAP) gained 9.8 percent to $7.59. GAIN Capital commenced a "modified Dutch auction" tender offer to purchase up to $50 million of shares of its common stock.
- NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSTG) surged 8.1 percent to $16.875.
- Poage Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBSK) climbed 7.7 percent to $25.14.
- Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) shares gained 7.1 percent to $53.97. Trian Fund Management LP is exploring a buyout bid for the world’s third-largest pizza chain, according to The Wall Street Journal. The prospective buyer is reportedly one of many, including other companies and private-equity firms.
- Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (NASDAQ: OASM) shares gained 6.7 percent to $4.1057.
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ: HMHC) rose 5.8 percent to $6.018. BMO Capital upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from Market Perform to Outperform.
Losers
- Trevena Inc (NASDAQ: TRVN) shares shares tumbled 56.1 percent to $1.31 after earlier reports that FDA staff noted a data assessment finding the company's opioid treatment has abuse, overdose potential and ability to produce a physical dependence.
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) fell 22.6 percent to $5.2198 after gaining 66.42 percent to Monday.
- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) shares dipped 21.1 percent to $7.17 after the company issued an update on HBV development programs. The company will delay initiation of Phase 1 trial for AB-452. The company also appointed Dr. Gaston Picchio as Chief Development Officer.
- Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) declined 18.8 percent to $3.7601 after the company announced it will delay the initiation of a Phase 1 trial for AB-452 RNA destabilizer. The company said it is taking time to further characterize the compound following nonclinical safety findings.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) dropped 17.6 percent to $4.04.
- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) fell 15.7 percent to $6.2330 after dropping 12.75 percent on Monday.
- iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ: IFMK) shares declined 13.2 percent to $2.11.
- Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLKB) shares fell 12.7 percent to $78.60 after the company lowered its FY18 earnings and sales guidance.
- North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE: NOA) shares declined 11.5 percent to $11.01.
- Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) shares dropped 10.9 percent to $12.800.
- OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE: ONE) fell 10.3 percent to $8.77.
- Radcom Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDCM) dipped 8.6 percent to $9.95.
- WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK) dropped 7.8 percent to $45.295.
- PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG) shares fell 7.7 percent to $101.14 after the company issued weak forecast for the third quarter.
- ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) slipped 7.5 percent to $7.595. ImmunoGen will present initial data from FORWARD II expansion cohort of mirvetuximab soravtansine in combination with KEYTRUDA at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress.
- Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) shares dropped 6.8 percent to $3.495.
- Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE: SFS) dipped 5.3 percent to $5.065. Deutsche Bank downgraded Smart & Final Stores from Buy to Hold.
- Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ: MYL) dropped 5 percent to $33.56. Morgan Stanley downgraded Mylan from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $46 to $36.
- Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) dipped 4.7 percent to $27.97. Deutsche Bank downgraded Kroger from Hold to Sell.
