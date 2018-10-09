26 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) rose 25 percent to $5.50 in pre-market trading after gaining 12.53 percent on Monday.
- Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEIX) shares rose 21.6 percent to $3.27 in pre-market trading after climbing 43.09 percent on Monday.
- Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) rose 19 percent to $45.80 in pre-market trading after surging 36.69 percent on Monday
- Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYI) rose 16.2 percent to $7.11 in pre-market trading after falling 15.82 percent on Monday.
- Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobras (NYSE: EBR) rose 10.9 percent to $6.50 in pre-market trading after gaining 20.58 percent on Monday.
- Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) rose 8.9 percent to $54.90 in pre-market trading following The Wall Street Journal report that Trian is in early stages of evaluating a bid for Papa John's.
- ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) shares rose 7.4 percent to $3.06 in pre-market trading after reporting a new license agreement with Intrexon Corporation.
- VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EGY) rose 6 percent to $2.68 in pre-market trading.
- PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDLI) rose 5.7 percent to $2.79 in pre-market trading.
- Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) rose 4.8 percent to $3.71 in pre-market trading after dropping 3.01 percent on Monday.
- Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) rose 4.3 percent to $128.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat results for its second quarter and raised its FY19 guidance.
- Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) rose 3.7 percent to $20.73 in pre-market trading. TowerJazz is expected to report its Q3 earnings on Monday, October 29, 2018.
- Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) rose 3 percent to $6.54 in pre-market trading after falling 2.16 percent on Monday.
Losers
- Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) shares fell 25.5 percent to $3.45 in pre-market trading after the company reported a clinical hold on AMF11 following serious adverse events in three patients, including one death and two life-threatening events.
- Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLKB) shares fell 19.6 percent to $72.50 in pre-market trading after the company lowered its FY18 earnings and sales guidance.
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) fell 13.6 percent to $5.80 in pre-market trading after gaining 66.42 percent to Monday.
- Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) shares fell 14 percent to $12.35 in pre-market trading.
- PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG) shares fell 9.7 percent to $98.98 in pre-market trading after the company issued weak forecast for the third quarter.
- Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) fell 8.1 percent to $2.28 in pre-market trading.
- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) fell 5.6 percent to $6.98 in pre-market trading after dropping 12.75 percent on Monday.
- Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) shares fell 5.4 percent to $25.45 in pre-market.
- ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) fell 4.8 percent to $20.09 in pre-market trading.
- Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) shares fell 4.6 percent to $16.73 in pre-market trading after dropping 4.26 percent on Monday.
- B2Gold Corp. (NYSE: BTG) fell 4.4 percent to $2.41 in pre-market trading after rising 3.28 percent on Monday.
- Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) fell 4.3 percent to $2.25 in pre-market trading after dropping 9.96 percent on Monday.
- Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) fell 4.1 percent to $2.35 in pre-market trading.
