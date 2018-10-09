Market Overview

Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 09, 2018 5:06am   Comments
  • The NFIB small business optimism index for September is schedule for release at 6:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week will be released at 8:55 a.m. ET.
  • Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans is set to speak in Chicago at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 3-month bills, 6-month bills and 52-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury will auction 4-week bills at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams is set to speak in Bali, Indonesia at 9:15 p.m. ET.
  • New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams will speak in Bali, Indonesia at 10:35 p.m. ET.

