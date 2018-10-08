Ahead of the holiday shopping season, Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and its Google unit will unveil new products Tuesday.

Where To Follow

The easiest way to follow Google's product launch, "Made by Google 2018" is on its YouTube page. The livestream is scheduled to start at 11 a.m.

What To Expect

Google is expected introduce the third generation of Pixel smartphones, with a base and XL model, with wireless charging capabilities remaining a question mark, according to ZDNet. The company is also likely to introduce the second generation of its Pixelbook, and an updated Google Home Hub is rumored.

CNet said the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL phones are likely to be the "stars of the show." While some details have been leaked, the level of camera quality is unknown.

A new Google-made smartwatch won't be introduced, according to Tom's Guide. A new Chrome OS tablet called Pixel Slate could be showcased and double as a laptop.

The third-generation Chromecast was accidentally made available to the public; it is unclear what new features are included in the streaming video device, Android Police said. The new dongle will be sold as part of a "Smart TV kit" with the Google Home Mini.

Photo courtesy of Google.