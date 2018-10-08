A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Lower Start On Wall Street
Pre-open movers
U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 77 points to 26,415, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded fell 6.10 points to 2,888.00. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index fell 24.75 points to 7,411.25.
Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 1.13 percent to trade at $83.21 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures fell 0.94 percent to trade at $73.64 a barrel.
A Peek Into Global Markets
European markets were lower today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 0.5 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index declining 0.63 percent and German DAX 30 index dropped 0.65 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading lower by 0.45 percent, while French CAC 40 Index fell 0.68 percent.
In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average fell 0.80 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 1.39 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index dipped 3.72 percent and India’s BSE Sensex rose 0.28 percent.
Broker Recommendation
Analysts at BTIG Research upgraded On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE: ONDK) from Sell to Neutral.
On Deck Capital shares rose 3.87 percent to $7.24 in pre-market trading.
Breaking News
- Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE: DGX) agreed to sell India medical diagnostics business to Strand Life Sciences.
- Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ: DOX) disclosed a product partnership with Fortinet and Versa Networks.
- KKR & Co Inc (NYSE: KKR) offered A$3.70 per share for Australia’s MYOB Group Limited.
- Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: NES) disclosed that it has acquired Clearwater Solutions for $41.9 million.
