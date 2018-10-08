Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

46 Biggest Movers From Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 08, 2018 4:46am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Elastic B.V. (NYSE: ESTC) rose 94.44 percent to close at $70.00 on Friday. Elastic priced its IPO at $36 per share.
  • Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) surged 54.04 percent to close at $7.24.
  • GTx, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTXI) shares gained 35.46 percent to close at $1.91 on Friday after gaining 2.92 percent on Thursday.
  • vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) shares rose 25.94 percent to close at $3.35 on Friday.
  • SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH) jumped 25.69 percent to close at $34.15 on Friday after the company reported better-than expected earnings for its fourth quarter and issued strong first-quarter earnings guidance.
  • Dragon Victory International Limited (NYSE: LYL) shares jumped 22.11 percent to close at $2.5582.
  • Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) rose 16.25 percent to close at $28.18.
  • Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MHLD) climbed 14.24 percent to close at $3.29.
  • 111, Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) jumped 12.22 percent to close at $12.12.
  • Level Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LEVB) gained 11.87 percent to close at $5.09.
  • Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: YMAB) rose 11.74 percent to close at $26.26.
  • The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHEF) shares rose 11.53 percent to close at $38.31. The Chefs' Warehouse will replace Penn National Gaming in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Wednesday, October 10.
  • Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: AUTL) shares rose 11.29 percent to close at $27.50.
  • Civitas Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: CIVI) gained 9.62 percent to close at $16.06.
  • iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) shares climbed 8.89 percent to close at $4.00.
  • Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGI) shares gained 8.43 percent to close at $28.05. Piper Jaffray upgraded Fiesta Restaurant from Underweight to Neutral.
  • Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLUB) gained 7.61 percent to close at $9.05.
  • Differential Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DFBG) gained 7.38 percent to close at $4.22.
  • AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRC) shares gained 6.76 percent to close at $33.02. AtriCure said it has priced its previously announced common stock offering of 2.5 million shares at $30.75 per share compared to the $30.93 at which they closed Thursday.
  • EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ: EMKR) rose 6.56 percent to close at $4.87 after the company raised its sales guidance for the fourth quarter.

 

Losers

  • Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ: HSGX) shares tumbled 39.6 percent to close at $0.604 on Friday. Histogenics Corporation priced its 26.155 million share common stock and warrant offering at $0.65 per share.
  • India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) shares dropped 36.51 percent to close at $4.07 on Friday after dropping 27.90 percent on Thursday.
  • KemPharm Inc (NASDAQ: KMPH) shares fell 36.36 percent to close at $2.66. KemPharm priced its 8.33 million share common stock offering at $3.00 per share.
  • Aytu Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: AYTU) shares declined 36.14 percent to close at $1.29. Aytu BioScience priced its 8.8 million share common stock offering at $1.50 per share.
  • IntelliPharmaCeutics International Inc. (NASDAQ: IPCI) shares fell 31.42 percent to close at $1.55.
  • Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) shares declined 26.06 percent to close at $22.02 after the company lowered its FY18 sales guidance.
  • iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ: IFMK) fell 23.47 percent to close at $2.12.
  • Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MYE) shares fell 22.53 percent to close at $17.26 after the company issued weak Q3 forecast.
  • LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMAT) fell 20.68 percent to close at $28.53 after the company issued soft Q3 sales guidance.
  • KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALV) dipped 19.56 percent to close at $18.18.
  • Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) shares dropped 17.95 percent to close at $8.64.
  • Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN) shares fell 14.73 percent to close at $3.01.
  • ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSTI) dipped 14.63 percent to close at $45.539. Imperial Capital downgraded Shotspotter from Outperform to In-Line.
  • IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: IPGP) fell 13.8 percent to close at $132.76 after the company lowered its Q3 guidance.
  • Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB) fell 13.14 percent to close at $2.71.
  • Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE: DLPH) shares dipped 12.89 percent to close at $26.01 after the company lowered its FY18 guidance. The company also disclosed that its President and CEO Liam Butterworth will step down.
  • MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDXG) dropped 12.4 percent to close at $5.65.
  • ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCB) slipped 11.55 percent to close at $42.175.
  • EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVER) shares tumbled 11.33 percent to close at $15.02 on Friday.
  • Orchids Paper Products Company (NYSE: TIS) fell 11.29 percent to close at $2.83.
  • Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NVLN) shares fell 10.48 percent to close at $1.88.
  • nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ: LASR) shares dropped 10.07 percent to close at $19.28.
  • SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) shares fell 9.33 percent to close at $7.48.
  • Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMS) fell 7.86 percent to close at $17.83. Bank of America downgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from Buy to Neutral.
  • Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares fell 7.05 percent to close at $261.95 following tweet from Elon Musk. Musk stirred up Twitter after the market close with a jab at the regulatory agency he struck a settlement deal with less than a week ago.
  • Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE: AZRE) fell 5.9 percent to close at $12.28. Azure Power Global priced its 14.8 million share offering at $12.50 per share.

Posted-In: Friday's Gainers LosersNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ALT + ADMS)

36 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 5, 2018
48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
46 Biggest Movers From Friday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Progress Software Falls Following Mixed Q3 Results; ChemoCentryx Shares Climb
34 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on ESTC
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

4 Stocks To Watch For October 8, 2018