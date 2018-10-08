4 Stocks To Watch For October 8, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE: KKR) offered A$3.70 per share for Australia’s MYOB Group Limited. KKR shares dropped 2.67 percent to close at $26.97 on Friday.

(NYSE: DGX) agreed to sell India medical diagnostics business to Strand Life Sciences. Quest shares gained 0.02 percent to $103.35 in the after-hours trading session.

