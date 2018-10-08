4 Stocks To Watch For October 8, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- KKR & Co Inc (NYSE: KKR) offered A$3.70 per share for Australia’s MYOB Group Limited. KKR shares dropped 2.67 percent to close at $26.97 on Friday.
- Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE: DGX) agreed to sell India medical diagnostics business to Strand Life Sciences. Quest shares gained 0.02 percent to $103.35 in the after-hours trading session.
- Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH) surged over 25 percent Friday after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter and issued strong first-quarter earnings guidance. SMART Global shares gained 0.73 percent to $34.40 in pre-market trading.
- Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: NES) disclosed that it has acquired Clearwater Solutions for $41.9 million. Nuverra Environmental shares declined 2.52 percent to close at $10.46 on Friday.
