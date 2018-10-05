Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

36 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 05, 2018 12:37pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • GTx, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTXI) shares climbed 55.2 percent to $2.1885 after gaining 2.92 percent on Thursday.
  • vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) gained 48.5 percent to $3.95.
  • SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH) gained 26.5 percent to $34.37 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter and issued strong first-quarter earnings guidance.
  • Level Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LEVB) jumped 19.8 percent to $5.45.
  • Dragon Victory International Limited (NYSE: LYL) shares rose 11 percent to $2.33.
  • QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ: QNST) jumped 9.4 percent to $14.87. William Blair initiated coverage on QuinStreet with an Outperform rating.
  • The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHEF) shares gained 9.3 percent to $37.55. The Chefs' Warehouse will replace Penn National Gaming in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Wednesday, October 10.
  • Aduro BioTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADRO) shares rose 9.3 percent to $6.62.
  • Differential Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DFBG) surged 9 percent to $4.28.
  • Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW) gained 8.8 percent to $4.70.
  • Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGI) shares rose 8.1 percent to $27.97. Piper Jaffray upgraded Fiesta Restaurant from Underweight to Neutral.
  • AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRC) shares rose 7.8 percent to $33.35. AtriCure said it has priced its previously announced common stock offering of 2.5 million shares at $30.75 per share compared to the $30.93 at which they closed Thursday.
  • Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLUB) surged 7.3 percent to $9.02.
  • Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: AUTL) shares jumped 7.3 percent to $26.52.
  • EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ: EMKR) rose 6.6 percent to $4.87 after the company raised its sales guidance for the fourth quarter.
  • Verastem Inc (NASDAQ: VSTM) rose 5 percent to $7.14 after the company disclosed the results of the Phase 3 DUO™ study.

 

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ: HSGX) shares dipped 38.6 percent to $0.6140. Histogenics Corporation priced its 26.155 million share common stock and warrant offering at $0.65 per share.
  • India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) shares declined 32.8 percent to $4.31 after dropping 27.90 percent on Thursday.
  • Aytu Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: AYTU) shares fell 32.7 percent to $1.36. Aytu BioScience priced its 8.8 million share common stock offering at $1.50 per share.
  • KemPharm Inc (NASDAQ: KMPH) shares declined 32.5 percent to $2.82. KemPharm priced its 8.33 million share common stock offering at $3.00 per share.
  • Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) shares fell 21 percent to $23.54 after the company lowered its FY18 sales guidance.
  • Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MYE) shares dropped 19.5 percent to $17.93 after the company issued weak Q3 forecast.
  • LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMAT) dipped 19.3 percent to $29.05 after the company issued soft Q3 sales guidance.
  • Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN) shares dropped 17.6 percent to $2.91.
  • Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) shares declined 15 percent to $8.9564.
  • SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) shares dipped 12.7 percent to $ 7.20.
  • Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE: DLPH) shares fell 11.6 percent to $26.40 after the company lowered its FY18 guidance. The company also disclosed that its President and CEO Liam Butterworth will step down.
  • IntelliPharmaCeutics International Inc. (NASDAQ: IPCI) shares dropped 11.5 percent to $2.00.
  • ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSTI) fell 9.9 percent to $48.049. Imperial Capital downgraded Shotspotter from Outperform to In-Line.
  • IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: IPGP) dropped 9.7 percent to $139.035 after the company lowered its Q3 guidance.
  • Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMS) tumbled 9.4 percent to $17.53. Bank of America downgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from Buy to Neutral.
  • ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCB) dropped 8.3 percent to $43.7325.
  • nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ: LASR) shares fell 8.1 percent to $19.71.
  • Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NVLN) shares dropped 7.9 percent to $1.93.
  • Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares fell 5.1 percent to $267.50 following tweet from Elon Musk. Musk stirred up Twitter after the market close with a jab at the regulatory agency he struck a settlement deal with less than a week ago.
  • Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE: AZRE) fell 4.6 percent to $12.46. Azure Power Global priced its 14.8 million share offering at $12.50 per share.

Posted-In: Losers Mid-Day GainersNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADMS + ADRO)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 5, 2018
45 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
38 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
46 Biggest Movers From Friday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Biohaven In-Licenses Drug, Retrophin's Debt Offering, ProQR And Bluebird Report Positive Trial Results
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on GTXI
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

5 Stocks To Have On Your Radar Next Week

Jefferies: Reaction In Mallinckrodt Shares To Praxair Competition Overblown