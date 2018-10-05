36 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- GTx, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTXI) shares climbed 55.2 percent to $2.1885 after gaining 2.92 percent on Thursday.
- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) gained 48.5 percent to $3.95.
- SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH) gained 26.5 percent to $34.37 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter and issued strong first-quarter earnings guidance.
- Level Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LEVB) jumped 19.8 percent to $5.45.
- Dragon Victory International Limited (NYSE: LYL) shares rose 11 percent to $2.33.
- QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ: QNST) jumped 9.4 percent to $14.87. William Blair initiated coverage on QuinStreet with an Outperform rating.
- The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHEF) shares gained 9.3 percent to $37.55. The Chefs' Warehouse will replace Penn National Gaming in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Wednesday, October 10.
- Aduro BioTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADRO) shares rose 9.3 percent to $6.62.
- Differential Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DFBG) surged 9 percent to $4.28.
- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW) gained 8.8 percent to $4.70.
- Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGI) shares rose 8.1 percent to $27.97. Piper Jaffray upgraded Fiesta Restaurant from Underweight to Neutral.
- AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRC) shares rose 7.8 percent to $33.35. AtriCure said it has priced its previously announced common stock offering of 2.5 million shares at $30.75 per share compared to the $30.93 at which they closed Thursday.
- Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLUB) surged 7.3 percent to $9.02.
- Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: AUTL) shares jumped 7.3 percent to $26.52.
- EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ: EMKR) rose 6.6 percent to $4.87 after the company raised its sales guidance for the fourth quarter.
- Verastem Inc (NASDAQ: VSTM) rose 5 percent to $7.14 after the company disclosed the results of the Phase 3 DUO™ study.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ: HSGX) shares dipped 38.6 percent to $0.6140. Histogenics Corporation priced its 26.155 million share common stock and warrant offering at $0.65 per share.
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) shares declined 32.8 percent to $4.31 after dropping 27.90 percent on Thursday.
- Aytu Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: AYTU) shares fell 32.7 percent to $1.36. Aytu BioScience priced its 8.8 million share common stock offering at $1.50 per share.
- KemPharm Inc (NASDAQ: KMPH) shares declined 32.5 percent to $2.82. KemPharm priced its 8.33 million share common stock offering at $3.00 per share.
- Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) shares fell 21 percent to $23.54 after the company lowered its FY18 sales guidance.
- Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MYE) shares dropped 19.5 percent to $17.93 after the company issued weak Q3 forecast.
- LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMAT) dipped 19.3 percent to $29.05 after the company issued soft Q3 sales guidance.
- Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN) shares dropped 17.6 percent to $2.91.
- Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) shares declined 15 percent to $8.9564.
- SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) shares dipped 12.7 percent to $ 7.20.
- Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE: DLPH) shares fell 11.6 percent to $26.40 after the company lowered its FY18 guidance. The company also disclosed that its President and CEO Liam Butterworth will step down.
- IntelliPharmaCeutics International Inc. (NASDAQ: IPCI) shares dropped 11.5 percent to $2.00.
- ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSTI) fell 9.9 percent to $48.049. Imperial Capital downgraded Shotspotter from Outperform to In-Line.
- IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: IPGP) dropped 9.7 percent to $139.035 after the company lowered its Q3 guidance.
- Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMS) tumbled 9.4 percent to $17.53. Bank of America downgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from Buy to Neutral.
- ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCB) dropped 8.3 percent to $43.7325.
- nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ: LASR) shares fell 8.1 percent to $19.71.
- Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NVLN) shares dropped 7.9 percent to $1.93.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares fell 5.1 percent to $267.50 following tweet from Elon Musk. Musk stirred up Twitter after the market close with a jab at the regulatory agency he struck a settlement deal with less than a week ago.
- Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE: AZRE) fell 4.6 percent to $12.46. Azure Power Global priced its 14.8 million share offering at $12.50 per share.
Posted-In: Losers Mid-Day GainersNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.