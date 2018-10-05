23 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- GTx, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTXI) shares rose 59.6 percent to $2.25 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.92 percent on Thursday.
- SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH) rose 15.2 percent to $31.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter and issued strong first-quarter earnings guidance.
- EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ: EMKR) rose 9.9 percent to $5.02 in pre-market trading after the company raised its sales guidance for the fourth quarter.
- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) shares rose 8 percent to $6.76 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that HERO7 Black has achieved the highest week-one retail unit sell-thru of any new camera in the company's history.
- New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ: NBEV) rose 6.2 percent to $9.08 in pre-market trading after gaining 5.43 percent on Thursday.
- Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) rose 5.8 percent to $6.78 in pre-market trading after raising its Q3 forecast.
- Verastem Inc (NASDAQ: VSTM) rose 5.2 percent to $7.15 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed the results of the Phase 3 DUO™ study.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) rose 5.1 percent to $152.91 in pre-market trading after falling 7.18 percent on Thursday. Tilray reported pricing of its $450 million convertible senior notes.
- Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN) rose 5 percent to $83.38 in pre-market trading after falling 3.90 percent on Thursday.
- Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) rose 4.3 percent to $8.13 in pre-market trading following late Thursday Cheddar report 'Snap CEO sets goal of profitability in 2019, outlines new strategic goals for employees.'
- Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) rose 4 percent to $29.47 in pre-market trading after declining 6.31 percent on Thursday.
- Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) shares rose 4 percent to $13.33 in pre-market trading after dropping 7.70 percent on Thursday.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Histogenics Corp (NASDAQ: HSGX) shares fell 37 percent to $0.63 in pre-market trading after reporting an offering of common stock and warrants.
- KemPharm Inc (NASDAQ: KMPH) shares fell 31.8 percent to $2.85 in pre-market trading after reporting a common stock offering.
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) shares fell 20.3 percent to $5.11 in pre-market trading after dropping 27.90 percent on Thursday.
- Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) shares fell 16.3 percent to $24.94 in pre-market trading after the company lowered its FY18 sales guidance.
- Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ: VXRT) fell 10.7 percent to $4.69 in pre-market trading after rising 77.97 percent on Thursday.
- Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: IRDM) fell 4.9 percent to $21.00 in pre-market trading.
- STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE: STM) shares fell 3.4 percent to $17.64 in pre-market after dropping 4.00 percent on Thursday.
- ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSTI) fell 3.4 percent to $51.55 in pre-market trading.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares fell 3.3 percent to $272.61 in pre-market trading following tweet from Elon Musk.
- Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE: AZRE) fell 2.6 percent to $12.72 in pre-market trading. Azure Power Global priced its 14.8 million share offering at $12.50 per share.
- Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) fell 2.5 percent to $226.03 in pre-market trading. Costco reported in-line earnings for its fourth quarter. The company expects to report 'material weakness' in its internal controls.
Posted-In: #PreMarket Gainers LosersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.