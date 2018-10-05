45 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) shares surged 77.97 percent to close at $5.25 on Thursday. The company earlier announced it will present new data from a Phase 2 study which showed its oral tabled vaccine provided 39% reduction in flu illness.
- Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: GH) gained 69.47 percent to close at $32.20. Guardant Health priced its IPO at $19 per share.
- I-AM Capital Acquisition Company (NASDAQ: IAM) climbed 56.38 percent to close at $10.10. I-AM Capital Acquisition reported postponement of its special meeting.
- Investment Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE: ITG) surged 25.34 percent to close at $27.65 amid reports Virtu Financial is exploring a deal with the company.
- Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS) climbed 21.79 percent to close at $6.65 after the company announced Wednesday afternoon it has appointed a Special Committee to review strategic alternatives. The company said it's received interest from "multiple parties," including company chairman Leonard Riggio, who has pledged to vote his shares in favor of any transaction the special committee recommends.
- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) rose 20 percent to close at $1.86 after the company earlier reported record Q3 bookings of $9.5 million.
- Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ: SEED) surged 19.82 percent to $6.83.
- Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYI) rose 19.38 percent to close at $8.07 after reporting the release of 2 Hemp-derived cannabidiol products which leverages company’s Y-DR8+ Beverage Technology.
- Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ: RECN) climbed 15.82 percent to close at $19.03 after reporting better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter.
- Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ: MERC) rose 15.3 percent to close at $18.91.
- Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTK) gained 12.85 percent to close at $11.33.
- The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEET) rose 12.04 percent to close at $5.49.
- Hortonworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDP) gained 11.88 percent to close at $24.48. Cloudera disclosed that the company will merge with Hortonworks.
- Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR) shares gained 11.53 percent to close at $19.05 after the company disclosed that the company will merge with Hortonworks Inc (NASDAQ: HDP). Hortonworks shareholders will receive 1.305 common shares of Cloudera for each Hortonworks share.
- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) climbed 11.48 percent to close at $20.29.
- Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSBR) rose 10.65 percent to close at $15.27.
- Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT) gained 10.17 percent to close at $22.75. Virtu Financial is exploring Investment Tech. Group deal.
- Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: BREW) climbed 9.72 percent to close at $18.06.
- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) gained 5.43 percent to close at $8.55.
- Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) gained 5.38 percent to close at $222.10 after reporting better-than-expected results for its second quarter.
Losers
- Pain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTIE) shares tumbled 56.55 percent to close at $1.26 after the company reported $3.5 million NIH grant award for Alzheimer's study. The company sees Phase II study initiation for Alzheimer's treatment in Q4'18.
- Telaria, Inc. (NYSE: TLRA) dropped 35.66 percent to close at $2.40 after the company cut Q3 and FY18 sales guidance.
- SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) slipped 22.83 percent to close at $8.25.
- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) declined 21.76 percent to close at $2.66 after gaining 70.00 percent on Wednesday.
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) dipped 27.57 percent to close at $6.41 on Thursday after dropping 31.92 percent on Wednesday.
- Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) fell 19.52 percent to close at $2.02.
- Dragon Victory International Limited (NYSE: LYL) declined 19.23 percent to close at $2.10.
- Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLK) dipped 17.93 percent to close at $31.59.
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) shares dropped 17.4 percent to close at $15.33. Arrowhead reported a $3.7 billion license agreement with Janssen for gene-silencing drug.
- Mallinckrodt Public Limited Company (NYSE: MNK) fell 17.29 percent to close at $25.73.
- International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ: ISCA) declined 16.47 percent to close at $35.30 after reporting Q3 results.
- Cool Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWSM) fell 16.39 percent to close at $7.65.
- Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE: RTEC) dropped 14.36 percent to close at $20.52 after the company lowered its third-quarter adjusted EPS guidance from 30-40 cents to 22-25 cents.
- Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIL) fell 14.29 percent to close at $4.74.
- Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) dropped 13.62 percent to close at $22.70.
- China Rapid Finance Limited (NYSE: XRF) shares declined 12.71 percent to close at $2.61.
- Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASMB) fell 12.55 percent to close at $27.93.
- Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTI) dropped 12.35 percent to close at $2.20.
- Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: YMAB) fell 12.28 percent to close at $23.50.
- Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVN) shares declined 11.82 percent to close at $3.06 after climbing 30.45 percent on Wednesday.
- Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ: NANO) shares fell 10.39 percent to close at $32.26.
- Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE: SYN) shares fell 10.2 percent to close at $2.29.
- Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE: MNR) fell 7.85 percent to close at $14.91 after reporting an 8 million share common stock offering.
- NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: NFEC) dropped 6.86 percent to close at $3.80
- Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE: IIPR) shares fell 3.2 percent to close at $42.05 after the company reported a 2 million share common stock offering.
