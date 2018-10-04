Market Overview

5 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 04, 2018 5:25pm   Comments
Gainers:

Aytu Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: AYTU) shares are up 9 percent. No news was immediately available.

Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SGH) shares are up 7 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at $1.72, beating estimates by 6 cents. Sales came in at $374 million, beating estimates by $5 million. The company issued strong first-quarter earnings guidance.

Losers:

Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ: VXRT) shares are down 9 percent after gaining 89 percent in the regular trading session. The company earlier announced that it will present new data from a Phase 2 study that showed its oral tablet vaccine provided a 39-percent reduction in flu illness.

Collectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CLRB) shares are down 5 percent. No news was immediately available.

New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares are down 1 percent on chatter that the company is in talks with retailers for CBD pre-orders. 

