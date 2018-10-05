Boeing Wins $63M Navy Deal For F/A And E/A-18 Aircraft Support
Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) recently won a $62.7-million contract for providing inspections, Inner Wing Panel modifications, and repairs for the F/A-18 E/F and EA-18G aircraft. Such designated efforts are expected to restore aircraft and IWP service life projections to new design specifications.
Work related to the deal will be majorly carried out in Jacksonville, FL; St. Louis, MI; and Lemoore, CA. The entire task related to the deal is expected to get completed in September 2019. The deal was awarded by the Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland.
