Boeing Wins $63M Navy Deal For F/A And E/A-18 Aircraft Support
Zacks , Zacks  
October 05, 2018 1:53pm   Comments
Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) recently won a $62.7-million contract for providing inspections, Inner Wing Panel modifications, and repairs for the F/A-18 E/F and EA-18G aircraft. Such designated efforts are expected to restore aircraft and IWP service life projections to new design specifications.

Work related to the deal will be majorly carried out in Jacksonville, FL; St. Louis, MI; and Lemoore, CA. The entire task related to the deal is expected to get completed in September 2019. The deal was awarded by the Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland.

The preceding article is from one of our external contributors. It does not represent the opinion of Benzinga and has not been edited.

News Contracts

Originally posted here...

 

