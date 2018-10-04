32 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) shares climbed 113.5 percent to $6.30. The company earlier announced it will present new data from a Phase 2 study which showed its oral tabled vaccine provided 39% reduction in flu illness.
- I-AM Capital Acquisition Company (NASDAQ: IAM) gained 56.3 percent to $10.14. I-AM Capital Acquisition reported postponement of its special meeting.
- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) gained 40.7 percent to $2.18 after the company earlier reported record Q3 bookings of $9.5 million.
- Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR) shares rose 25.9 percent to $21.50 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that the company will merge with Hortonworks Inc (NASDAQ: HDP). Hortonworks shareholders will receive 1.305 common shares of Cloudera for each Hortonworks share.
- Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYI) gained 25.7 percent to $8.50 after reporting the release of 2 Hemp-derived cannabidiol products which leverages company’s Y-DR8+ Beverage Technology
- Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS) rose 23.3 percent to $6.73 after the company announced Wednesday afternoon it has appointed a Special Committee to review strategic alternatives. The company said it's received interest from "multiple parties," including company chairman Leonard Riggio, who has pledged to vote his shares in favor of any transaction the special committee recommends.
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) gained 16.1 percent to $5.04.
- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) gained 13.4 percent to $9.20.
- Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ: RECN) rose 12.2 percent to $18.44 after reporting better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter.
- Hortonworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDP) rose 12.2 percent to $24.54. Cloudera disclosed that the company will merge with Hortonworks.
- Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTK) surged 11.1 percent to $11.15.
- Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) climbed 9.5 percent to $4.84.
- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) gained 7.2 percent to $19.50.
- Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) gained 4.7 percent to $220.52 after reporting better-than-expected results for its second quarter.
Losers
- Pain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTIE) shares dipped 50.4 percent to $1.4399 after the company reported $3.5 million NIH grant award for Alzheimer's study. The company sees Phase II study initiation for Alzheimer's treatment in Q4'18.
- Telaria, Inc. (NYSE: TLRA) fell 35.5 percent to $2.405 after the company cut Q3 and FY18 sales guidance.
- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) fell 30.4 percent to $2.3666 after gaining 70.00 percent on Wednesday.
- Dragon Victory International Limited (NYSE: LYL) dropped 19.6 percent to $2.09.
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) fell 18.5 percent to $7.2105 after dropping 31.92 percent on Wednesday.
- Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVN) shares fell 16.7 percent to $2.8890 after climbing 30.45 percent on Wednesday.
- Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE: RTEC) fell 16.5 percent to $20.01 after the company lowered its third-quarter adjusted EPS guidance from 30-40 cents to 22-25 cents.
- Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) slipped 14.4 percent to $2.1499.
- Mallinckrodt Public Limited Company (NYSE: MNK) dropped 13.5 percent to $26.91.
- Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE: SYN) shares tumbled 12.2 percent to $2.2401.
- International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ: ISCA) declined 12.2 percent to $37.10 after reporting Q3 results.
- Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASMB) fell 10.5 percent to $28.60.
- Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ: NANO) shares dropped 10.4 percent to $32.25.
- Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIL) dipped 9.8 percent to $4.99.
- Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) fell 9.1 percent to $6.2226.
- NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: NFEC) dropped 8.6 percent to $3.7298.
- Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE: MNR) fell 8.5 percent to $14.80 after reporting an 8 million share common stock offering.
- Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE: IIPR) shares fell 5.7 percent to $40.95 after the company reported a 2 million share common stock offering.
