Raytheon Clinches $396M Deal To Support Standard Missile-6
Zacks , Zacks  
October 04, 2018 1:02pm   Comments
Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN) recently secured a $395.5 million modification contract for providing full rate production requirements and spare parts for Standard Missile-6 (SM-6), also known as the RIM-174 Standard Extended Range Active Missile. The contract was awarded by the Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC.

Work related to the deal will be primarily executed in East Camden, AR; Tucson, AZ and Wolverhampton, the United Kingdom. The entire task related to the deal is expected to get completed by September 2022.

The cumulative value of the contract can go up to $579.7 million, if the options included in the contract are exercised. Raytheon will utilize fiscal 2017 and 2018 weapons procurement (Navy) funds for completing the task.

