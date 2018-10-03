Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Barnes & Noble Is Open To Being Acquired, Stock Rises 20%
Taylor Cox , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 03, 2018 5:33pm   Comments
Share:
Barnes & Noble Is Open To Being Acquired, Stock Rises 20%
Related BKS
The Week Ahead: Pepsi And Costco Earnings, Upwork IPO
52 Biggest Movers From Friday
Barnes & Noble soars with potential acquirers circling (Seeking Alpha)

Barnes & Noble, Inc (NYSE: BKS) announced Wednesday afternoon it has appointed a Special Committee to review strategic alternatives.

The company said it's received interest from "multiple parties," including company chairman Leonard Riggio, who has pledged to vote his shares in favor of any transaction the special committee recommends.

In the summer of 2017, Sandell Asset Management pushed Barnes & Noble to explore a sale. Sandell that fall offered to take the bookseller private itself at $9 per share, but Riggio flatly refused to tender his shares in any such deal.

Why Now?

In Wednesday's announcement, Barnes & Noble also revealed a party or parties has begun quickly accumulating the stock. The company has adopted a short-term Shareholder Rights Plan in response to "maximize the likelihood" of a successful strategic review.

Shares of Barnes & Noble were trading up 21 percent at $6.61 in Wednesday's after-hours session.

Related Links:

Activist Investor Urges Barnes & Noble To Sell, Argues $1 Billion Price Tag A 'Rounding Error' For Potential Buyers

Barnes & Noble Denies Rumors Of Sales

Photo credit: Mike Kalasnik, Flickr

Posted-In: Sandell Asset ManagementNews M&A After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BKS)

The Week Ahead: Pepsi And Costco Earnings, Upwork IPO
52 Biggest Movers From Friday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Okta Gains After Strong Q2 Results; eGain Shares Plummet
44 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
40 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on BKS
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Tesla Meets Its Model 3 Production Goal, But Analysts Remain Largely Bearish