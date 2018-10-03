43 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) shares jumped 167.5 percent to $5.35 after surging 158.77 percent on Tuesday.
- Amedica Corporation (NASDAQ: AMDA) gained 51.8 percent to $0.3720.
- VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) gained 49.4 percent to $2.27 after the company disclosed that it has received FDA Fast Track designation for the development of AV-101 as a non-opioid treatment for neuropathic pain.
- Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) rose 44 percent to $21.57. Upwork priced its IPO at $15 per share.
- Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGS) shares rose 31 percent to $8.45.
- Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCN) climbed 24.4 percent to $2.80 after the company announced 12-week data from the first US patient implanted with a Neovasc reducer; The patient exhibited improvement in walking abilities and reduced pain.
- Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVN) climbed 20.5 percent to $2.80 after gaining 13.19 percent on Tuesday.
- Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE: JP) rose 13.3 percent to $8.63.
- Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobras (NYSE: EBR) shares gained 13.1 percent to $4.75.
- Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares gained 12.5 percent to $6.28 .
- Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) shares rose 12 percent to $14.90 after the company earlier received a $317.6 million investment from Tencent Holdings.
- Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE: TPX) rose 11.4 percent to $53.89 after Reuters reported Mattress Firm is planning to file for bankruptcy as soon as this week.
- Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE: RFP) gained 10.9 percent to $14.06 after the company reported the sale of Catawba, South Carolina paper and pulp mill for $300 million.
- Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELGX) shares gained 10.8 percent to $1.90 after the company reported third-quarter preliminary sales of $34.3 million to $34.7 million. The company narrowed FY18 sales guidance from $145 millionto $155 million, to $150 million to $155 million.
- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI) rose 10.5 percent to $6.12 after gaining 9.06 percent on Tuesday.
- Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: CHRA) climbed 9.8 percent to $8.24.
- Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPLD) surged 9.2 percent to $ 33.73 after the company reported the acquisition of a cloud solutions provider, Rant & Rave. The company also raised its FY18 sales forecast.
- NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) rose 9.1 percent to $8.24 after falling 10.15 percent on Tuesday.
- Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) rose 8.9 percent to $8.24 after climbing 7.60 percent on Tuesday.
- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) gained 8.8 percent to $2.8735.
- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) shares surged 8.4 percent to $6.360.
- Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: HJLI) shares gained 8.1 percent to $2.7767.
- Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) rose 7.5 percent to $44.65. Alcoa is expected to release Q3 results on October 17.
- Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBMG) gained 7.1 percent to $19.44.
- Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) shares rose 6.8 percent to $14.06 after gaining 8.94 percent on Tuesday.
- Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE: TRI) rose 5.3 percent to $47.110 on heavy volume. The company earlier offered preliminary results of buyback. The company will 'take up and purchase for cancellation ~138.7 million shares at a purchase price of $47 per share'.
- J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE: JCP) rose 5.2 percent to $1.64 after the company named Jill Soltau its new CEO.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE: OGEN) shares dropped 36.2 percent to $2.280 after climbing 123.12 percent on Tuesday.
- DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ: DTEA) shares declined 27.9 percent to $3.00 after surging 63.14 percent on Tuesday.
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) dipped 22 percent to $10.14 after rising 46.34 percent on Tuesday.
- I-AM Capital Acquisition Company (NASDAQ: IAM) dropped 21.9 percent to $7.45.
- Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB) shares fell 16.5 percent to $3.08.
- Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALA) fell 15.9 percent to $7.805. Kala Pharma said it commenced an underwritten public offering of 7.50 million shares. Separately, the company said it closed its $110 million credit facility with funds managed by Athyrium Capital Management.
- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) shares dipped 15.6 percent to $2.7600.
- Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) shares fell 13.4 percent to $10.31 after the Norsk Hydro Hydro alumina plant closed.
- Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ: TOCA) dropped 13.4 percent to $13.32.
- Cool Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWSM) shares dipped 12.7 percent to $9.20.
- Level Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LEVB) fell 12.1 percent to $5.2854.
- Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) dipped 10.1 percent to $139.85. Acuity Brands posted upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLPN) shares declined 9.1 percent to $2.4453.
- Truett-Hurst, Inc. (NASDAQ: THST) shares dropped 7.8 percent to $1.88.
- Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ: GRFS) shares fell 7.1 percent to $19.62.
- Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: EPZM) shares fell 4.3 percent to $9.29 after reporting a common stock offering.
Posted-In: Losers Mid-Day GainersNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.