25 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) shares rose 44 percent to $2.88 in pre-market trading after surging 158.77 percent on Tuesday.
- Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELGX) shares rose 36.6 percent to $2.35 in pre-market trading after the company reported third-quarter preliminary sales of $34.3 million to $34.7 million. The company narrowed FY18 sales guidance from $145 millionto $155 million, to $150 million to $155 million.
- Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCN) rose 32 percent to $2.97 in pre-market trading after reporting positive 12-week follow-up data from the first U.S. patient implanted with a Neovasc Reducer. The patient reported improvement in walking abilities and decreased pain.
- Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVN) rose 19.9 percent to $3.19 in pre-market trading after gaining 13.19 percent on Tuesday.
- J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE: JCP) rose 10.9 percent to $1.73 in pre-market trading after the company named Jill Soltau its new CEO.
- ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: ADMA) rose 10.3 percent to $6.51 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that its subsidiary, ADMA BioCenters, received FDA approval for third plasma collection center.
- Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE: TPX) rose 8.8 percent to $52.62 in pre-market trading after Reuters reported Mattress Firm is planning to file for bankruptcy as soon as this week.
- Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE: TRI) rose 6.8 percent to $47.79 in pre-market trading on heavy volume. The company earlier offered preliminary results of buyback. The company will 'take up and purchase for cancellation ~138.7 million shares at a purchase price of $47 per share'.
- Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) rose 6.2 percent to $44.15 in pre-market trading. Alcoa is expected to release Q3 results on October 17.
- Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) shares rose 6 percent to $13.93 in pre-market trading after gaining 8.94 percent on Tuesday.
- Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) rose 5.7 percent to $8.00 in pre-market trading after climbing 7.60 percent on Tuesday.
- Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTK) rose 5.6 percent to $9.76 in pre-market trading after falling 5.04 percent on Tuesday.
- Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRY) shares rose 5.4 percent to $16.58 in pre-market trading.
- NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) rose 5.1 percent to $6.23 in pre-market trading after falling 10.15 percent on Tuesday.
Losers
- Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE: OGEN) shares fell 29.7 percent to $2.51 in pre-market after climbing 123.12 percent on Tuesday.
- DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ: DTEA) shares fell 21.9 percent to $3.25 in pre-market trading after surging 63.14 percent on Tuesday.
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) fell 15.2 percent to $11.20 in pre-market trading after rising 46.34 percent on Tuesday.
- Level Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LEVB) fell 12.7 percent to $5.25 in pre-market trading.
- Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALA) fell 11.5 percent to $8.21 in pre-market trading. Kala Pharma said it commenced an underwritten public offering of 7.50 million shares. Separately, the company said it closed its $110 million credit facility with funds managed by Athyrium Capital Management.
- Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) shares fell 10 percent to $10.71 in pre-market trading.
- Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: EPZM) shares fell 7.3 percent to $9.00 in pre-market trading after reporting a common stock offering.
- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) fell 6.2 percent to $6.85 in pre-market trading after dropping 18.44 percent on Tuesday.
- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI) fell 5.2 percent to $5.26 in pre-market trading after gaining 9.06 percent on Tuesday.
- Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ: GRFS) shares fell 5.8 percent to $19.88 in pre-market trading.
- RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) shares fell 3.1 percent to $62.00 in pre-market trading. RPM International reported downbeat earnings for its first quarter, while sales exceeded estimates.
