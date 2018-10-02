7 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELGX) shares are up 33 percent after reporting third-quarter preliminary sales of $34.3 million to $34.7 million. The company narrowed FY18 sales guidance from $145 millionto $155 million, to $150 million to $155 million.
- Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE: TPX) shares are up 8 percent after Reuters reported Mattress Firm is planning to file for bankruptcy as soon as this week.
- Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ADIL) shares spiked up 10 percent. No news was immediately available.
- J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE: JCP) shares are up 11 percent after naming Jill Soltau its new CEO.
Losers
- Oragenics Inc (NYSE: OGEN) shares are down 15 percent after climbing 131 percent in the regular trading session. No news was immediately available.
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) shares are down 5 percent after rising 44 percent in the regular trading session.
- Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ: EPZM) shares are down 4 percent after announcing a common stock offering. The size was not disclosed.
