38 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 02, 2018 1:51pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) shares jumped 60 percent to $12.70.
  • DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ: DTEA) shares gained 56.7 percent to $3.995 after declining 5.56 percent on Monday.
  • India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) shares climbed 52 percent to $13.71 after surging 39.84 percent on Monday.
  • Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares climbed 42.3 percent to $6.50.
  • Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) gained 27.02 percent to close at $29.43 after its Canadian subsidiary, Goldleaf Pharm, received a cannabis cultivation license from Health Canada.
  • Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRS) surged 16 percent to $3.78.
  • Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) gained 15.7 percent to $6.19 following a paper published in a major cancer journal. Stifel Nicolaus reinstated Inovio Pharmaceuticals with a Buy rating.
  • Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE: SYN) climbed 14.7 percent to $2.97.
  • Level Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LEVB) rose 12.7 percent to $6.75 after climbing 65.01 percent on Monday.
  • Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM) climbed 12.4 percent to $6.18 after licensing MST Technology to STMicroelectronics.
  • Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) gained 11.3 percent to $3.14.
  • Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) rose 11 percent to $32.35 after receiving Breakthrough Therapy designation from the FDA for its Rubraca (rucaparib) for the treatment of BRCA1/2-mutated metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer.
  • Companhia Paranaense de Energia ADR (NYSE: ELP) climbed 10.3 percent to $5.78.
  • Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobras (NYSE: EBR) shares rose 9.8 percent to $4.14.
  • Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE: GOL) gained 9.6 percent to $5.80.
  • Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) climbed 8.8 percent to $2.84.
  • Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) rose 6.6 percent to $14.88. Omeros dipped 42.81 percent Monday after the company released additional data Monday from the company’s OMS721 clinical trial in renal disease.
  • Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ: SEED) gained 6.3 percent to $5.376 after the company announced Origin e-Commune Network and a new joint venture with five major agricultural product distributors in the Hubei Province.
  • PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE: PRT) gained 6.3 percent to $12.65. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded PermRock Royalty Trust from Hold to Buy.
  • Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM) rose 5.5 percent to $6.875 after dropping 10.14 percent on Monday.

 

Losers

  • Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) shares fell 32.5 percent to $30.1241. Stitch Fix reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates.
  • Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) shares dipped 30.3 percent to $6.90 after jumping 157.81 percent on Monday.
  • Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ: JAGX) shares dropped 24 percent to $0.6384. Jaguar Health priced its 15 million common share offering at $0.60 per share.
  • Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: ACST) shares fell 19.8 percent to $1.26 after reported an offering of common shares to holders of its outstanding convertible debentures.
  • Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE: REI) fell 17.3 percent to $8.805.
  • Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) dropped 15.4 percent to $7.28.
  • Aduro BioTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADRO) fell 14.4 percent to $6.15.
  • Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) dropped 11.3 percent to $3.3001.
  • Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) dropped 10.6 percent to $4.750 after the company announced plans to joint venture with Bank Sputnik in launching new payment processing center.
  • Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VYGR) dipped 9.9 percent to $16.26.
  • Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI) fell 9.4 percent to $2.50.
  • Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE: BEDU) dropped 8.8 percent to $11.31 after the company agreed to acquire Bournemouth Collegiate School. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bright Scholar Education from Overweight to Equal-Weight.
  • New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) fell 8.2 percent to $8.2201 after climbing 67.29 percent on Monday.
  • Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) slipped 7.3 percent to $152.91 after climbing 14.87 percent on Monday.
  • Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE) shares fell 6.5 percent to $51.90. UBS downgraded Veoneer from Neutral to Sell.
  • HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) shares fell 5.7 percent to $21.22 after dropping 4.58 percent on Monday.
  • Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) fell 5.4 percent to $4.35 after climbing 18.56 percent on Monday.
  • Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT) dropped 4.8 percent to $120.42. Raymond James downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from Strong Buy to Outperform.

