Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC)'s business unit, Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., recently secured a modification contract to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract for Large Aircraft Infrared Counter Measures (LAIRCM). Work related to the deal is scheduled to be over by October 2020.

Valued at $210.5 million, the contract was awarded by Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, MD. Notably, the funds for fiscal 2016, 2017 and 2018 aircraft procurement, fiscal 2018 working capital (Navy) and Foreign Military Sales funds will be utilized to finance the task.

