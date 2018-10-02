Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Northrop Grumman Wins $210.5M Deal To Support LAIRCM
Zacks , Zacks  
October 02, 2018 2:58pm   Comments
Share:
Related NOC
Northrop Grumman's Unit Wins $22M Navy Deal To Modernize AARGM
Northrop Grumman Wins $164M Hawkeye Aircraft Deal From Navy
Boeing Wins Big (Seeking Alpha)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC)'s business unit, Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., recently secured a modification contract to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract for Large Aircraft Infrared Counter Measures (LAIRCM). Work related to the deal is scheduled to be over by October 2020.

Valued at $210.5 million, the contract was awarded by Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, MD. Notably, the funds for fiscal 2016, 2017 and 2018 aircraft procurement, fiscal 2018 working capital (Navy) and Foreign Military Sales funds will be utilized to finance the task.

Related Links:

General Dynamics Wins $4B Navy Deal To Build Four DDG 51 Ships

General Dynamics Wins $44M Hydra Rockets Deal From U.S. Army

The preceding article is from one of our external contributors. It does not represent the opinion of Benzinga and has not been edited.

Posted-In: contributor contributorsNews Contracts

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles (NOC)

Northrop Grumman's Unit Wins $22M Navy Deal To Modernize AARGM
Northrop Grumman Wins $164M Hawkeye Aircraft Deal From Navy
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 16, 2018
Benzinga's Bulls & Bears Of The Week: AT&T, Caterpillar, Nike, Tesla And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on NOC
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

KeyBanc Lifts Square's Price Target To $115 After Encouraging Survey Results

Outlook Remains Solid For Consumer Cyclical ETFs