48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) shares jumped 157.81 percent to close at $9.90 on Monday.
- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares rose 67.29 percent to close at $8.95 on Monday after surging 30.81 percent on Friday.
- Level Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LEVB) surged 65.01 percent to close at $5.99.
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) gained 39.84 percent to close at $9.02 after climbing 40.22 percent on Friday.
- Neon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGN) rose 35.25 percent to close at $11.55. Ladenburg Thalmann initiates coverage on Neon Therapeutics with a Buy rating.
- Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLC) climbed 29.73 percent to close at $3.84.
- iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ: IFMK) gained 21.52 percent to close at $2.71 after the company announced an agreement to distribute Hainan Chunguang products in the US.
- New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE: GBR) rose 18.99 percent to close at $2.82.
- Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) gained 18.56 percent to close at $4.60.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) rose 17.35 percent to close at $310.70 after falling 13.90 percent on Friday. Independent Research upgraded Tesla to Hold from Sell.
- Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ: MTFB) shares gained 15.06 percent to close at $9.40.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) rose 14.87 percent to close at $164.98 after the company earlier reported its High Park Farms subsidiary received a cannabis sales license from Health Canada.
- Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: EEFT) gained 14.81 percent to close at $115.06.
- SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) rose 14.27 percent to close at $11.77.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) rose 13.18 percent to close at $4.98.
- Quest Resource Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: QRHC) climbed 12.89 percent to close at $2.89.
- Netshoes (Cayman) Limited (NASDAQ: NETS) rose 11.97 percent to close at $2.62.
- Jones Energy, Inc. (NYSE: JONE) surged 11.5 percent to close at $6.69.
- Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVN) rose 10.85 percent to close at $2.35.
- Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE: SDPI) shares climbed 10.34 percent to close at $3.52.
- VolitionRx Limited (NASDAQ: VNRX) gained 10.04 percent to close at $2.85.
- Avalara, Inc. (NYSE: AVLR) shares climbed 8.59 percent to close at $37.93.
- General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) gained 7.09 percent to close at $12.09 after the company announced a CEO replacement plan.
- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) rose 6.44 percent to close at $3.72. Neonode reported a 1-for-10 reverse stock split.
- WillScot Corporation (NASDAQ: WSC) shares jumped 4.61 percent to close at $17.94 after the company updated its 2018 earnings guidance. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on WillScot with an Overweight rating.
Losers
- Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRX) shares dipped 58.71 percent to close at $5.36 on Monday after a Delaware court upheld Fresenius' termination of a merger with the company.
- AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVRO) fell 51.55 percent to close at $25.13. AVROBIO received no objection to clinical trial application from Health Canada for AVR-RD-02 gene therapy for gaucher disease.
- RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ: RXII) fell 49.57 percent to close at $0.59 after the company priced a 21.4 million unit offering at $0.70 per unit.
- Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) dipped 42.81 percent to close at $13.96 after the company released additional data Monday from the company’s OMS721 clinical trial in renal disease.
- Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ: INSM) fell 22.16 percent to close at $15.74 on Monday after declining 5.25 percent on Friday.
- Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED) dropped 18.63 percent to close at $14.81.
- Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSBR) fell 17.57 percent to close at $14.40.
- Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ: RYAAY) shares dipped 15.73 percent to close at $80.93 after the company lowered its full-year profit outlook.
- Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ: INFN) dropped 15.41 percent to close at $6.175. MKM Partners downgraded Infinera from Neutral to Sell and lowered the price target from $10 to $5.50.
- Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: ACHV) dropped 15.24 percent to close at $2.67. Achieve Life Sciences priced 1.8 million share direct offering at $3.14 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $5.6 million.
- eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) fell 13.7 percent to close at $15.87.
- Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNS) dropped 13.5 percent to close at $8.65.
- Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLO) slipped 13.36 percent to close at $9.53.
- scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPH) fell 13.12 percent to close at $5.10.
- Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ: CATS) dipped 12.37 percent to close at $11.26.
- Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) fell 10.41 percent to close at $2.41.
- Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) shares fell 9.89 percent to close at $2.55 on Monday.
- Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUP) dropped 9.71 percent to close at $32.26.
- REV Group, Inc. (NYSE: REVG) shares dropped 9.62 percent to close at $14.19. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Rev Group from Buy to Hold.
- Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ: VICR) fell 8.57 percent to close at $42.06.
- Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) fell 7.07 percent to close at $56.65 as traders circulate report from short seller Plainview.
- Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ: CALM) fell 6.83 percent to close at $45.00 after reporting reported weaker-than-expected results for its first quarter.
- F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) fell 4.28 percent to close at $190.88. Piper Jaffray downgraded F5 Networks from Neutral to Underweight.
Posted-In: LosersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.