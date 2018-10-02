Market Overview

Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 02, 2018 4:19am   Comments
  • Data on motor vehicle sales for September will be released today.
  • The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is schedule for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Randal Quarles is set to speak in Washington at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 4-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will speak in Boston at 12:00 p.m. ET.

