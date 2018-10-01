38 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) rose 91.9 percent to $7.37.
- AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AGMH) shares gained 36.3 percent to $48.87.
- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares gained 30.5 percent to $6.98 after surging 30.81 percent on Friday.
- iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ: IFMK) gained 26 percent to $2.81 after the company announced an agreement to distribute Hainan Chunguang products in the US.
- Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE: SYN) shares climbed 25.8 percent to $3.270 after gaining 5.65 percent on Friday.
- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) rose 25 percent to $4.37. Neonode reported a 1-for-10 reverse stock split.
- Level Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LEVB) gained 23.4 percent to $4.48.
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) surged 23 percent to $7.93 after climbing 40.22 percent on Friday.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) rose 16.9 percent to $309.46 after falling 13.90 percent on Friday. Independent Research upgraded Tesla to Hold from Sell.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) rose 14.5 percent to $164.46 after the company earlier reported its High Park Farms subsidiary received a cannabis sales license from Health Canada.
- Neon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGN) climbed 14.1 percent to $9.74. Ladenburg Thalmann initiates coverage on Neon Therapeutics with a Buy rating.
- Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: EEFT) rose 13.6 percent to $113.85.
- VolitionRx Limited (NASDAQ: VNRX) gained 12.7 percent to $2.92.
- General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) gained 12.4 percent to $12.695 after the company announced a CEO replacement plan.
- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) rose 11.6 percent to $18.1600 after gaining 17.64 percent on Friday.
- Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ: MTFB) shares climbed 10.3 percent to $9.01.
- New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE: GBR) gained 10.1 percent to $2.61.
- Avalara, Inc. (NYSE: AVLR) shares climbed 9.9 percent to $38.39.
- Parker Drilling Company (NYSE: PKD) gained 9.7 percent to $3.27.
- PHI, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHII) gained 8.7 percent to $9.8915.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) rose 5.3 percent to $11.71.
- WillScot Corporation (NASDAQ: WSC) shares jumped 5 percent to $18.00 after the company updated its 2018 earnings guidance. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on WillScot with an Overweight rating.
Losers
- Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRX) shares tumbled 54 percent to $5.98 after a Delaware court upheld Fresenius' termination of a merger with the company.
- RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ: RXII) dipped 48.2 percent to $0.6060 after the company priced a 21.4 million unit offering at $0.70 per unit.
- AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVRO) declined 41.6 percent to $30.29. AVROBIO received no objection to clinical trial application from Health Canada for AVR-RD-02 gene therapy for gaucher disease.
- Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ: INFN) slipped 16.3 percent to $6.11. MKM Partners downgraded Infinera from Neutral to Sell and lowered the price target from $10 to $5.50.
- Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ: INSM) fell 16.3 percent to $16.93 after declining 5.25 percent on Friday.
- Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSBR) dropped 14.7 percent to $14.9101.
- Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: ACHV) declined 13 percent to $2.74. Achieve Life Sciences priced 1.8 million share direct offering at $3.14 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $5.6 million.
- Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ: VICR) fell 12.7 percent to $40.14.
- Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) dropped 10.6 percent to $8.05.
- Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLO) slipped 10.4 percent to $9.85.
- Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUP) dropped 9.8 percent to $32.22.
- Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) fell 9.3 percent to $55.30 as traders circulate report from short seller Plainview.
- scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPH) dipped 9 percent to $5.345.
- Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ: CALM) fell 8.6 percent to $44.17 after reporting reported weaker-than-expected results for its first quarter.
- REV Group, Inc. (NYSE: REVG) shares dropped 8.3 percent to $14.39. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Rev Group from Buy to Hold.
- F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) fell 5.2 percent to $189.19. Piper Jaffray downgraded F5 Networks from Neutral to Underweight.
