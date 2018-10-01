46 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) rose 40.22 percent to close at $6.45 on Friday after climbing 52.32 percent on Thursday.
- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) climbed 30.81 percent to close at $5.35 on Friday after dropping 7.88 percent on Thursday.
- CBM BANCORP INC (NASDAQ: CBMB) gained 28 percent to close at $12.80.
- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) rose 17.64 percent to close at $16.27.
- ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCXI) shares rose 16.93 percent to close at $12.64 after the company earlier withdrew its plans for a public offering of common stock.
- VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) rose 14.69 percent to close at $2.42.
- CafePress Inc (NASDAQ: PRSS) gained 13.18 percent to close at $1.46 after the company agreed to be acquired by Snapfish.
- Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) rose 13.17 percent to close at $8.08.
- Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) shares climbed 13.11 percent to close at $2.76 on Friday.
- Bojangles', Inc. (NASDAQ: BOJA) gained 12.54 percent to close at $15.70.
- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) rose 11.68 percent to close at $11.38 after the company reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter.
- Aduro BioTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADRO) gained 11.36 percent to close at $7.35.
- Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) rose 11.31 percent to close at $16.04.
- American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE: AMS) shares gained 11.11 percent to close at $3.50.
- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) climbed 10.93 percent to close at $36.27.
- Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT) rose 10.86 percent to close at $3.37 after the company disclosed that it has won up to $36 million in orders from Orocom for providing broadband connectivity in Peru.
- Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE: AC) shares gained 10.81 percent to close at $42.55 after commencing offer to exchange.
- American Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: AMID) rose 10.43 percent to close at $6.35 after the company disclosed that American Midstream GP has received unsolicited non-binding proposal from affiliates of ArcLight Energy Partners to buy all common units at $6.10 per unit.
- Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP) rose 10.12 percent to close at $3.70.
- Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ: SPNS) gained 9.44 percent to close at $13.21.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares rose 9.38 percent to close at $143.62 on Friday after surging 14.67 percent on Thursday.
- Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR) gained 8.64 percent to close at $40.25. JP Morgan upgraded Blucora from Neutral to Overweight.
- CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ: CAMP) rose 7.54 percent to close at $23.96 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter.
Losers
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) shares tumbled 49.89 percent to close at $4.40 on Friday. Altimmune priced its 2.4 million unit offering at $5.00 per share.
- Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKGI) shares fell 24.56 percent to close at $2.1500 after the company reported pricing of its $1.9 million registered offering.
- Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) dropped 23.81 percent to close at $1.76 after dropping 63 percent on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson's Janssen unit decided to terminate a collaboration and licensing agreement it had with Geron since 2014.
- COOTEK CAYMAN ADR (NYSE: CTK) dropped 21.33 percent to close at $9.44. CooTek priced its IPO at $12 per share.
- Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBMG) fell 17.5 percent to close at $18.15.
- Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHV) dropped 17.32 percent to close at $3.15 on Friday.
- Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ: PRGS) declined 17.06 percent to close at $35.29. Progress Software reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed views. The company also issued weak forecast for the fourth quarter.
- CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTI) dipped 14.35 percent to close at $1.91.
- Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) fell 13.9 percent to close at $264.77. The Securities and Exchange Commission charged Tesla CEO Elon Musk with fraud in connection with what securities regulators said was “a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to take Tesla private.” Musk said in a statement reported by media outlets that the action is “unjustified” and that he has “always taken action in the best interests of truth, transparency and investors.”
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) shares fell 13.58 percent to close at $3.50. The company received FDA approval for its lower dose symjepi.
- Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) fell 13.45 percent to close at $35.64.
- Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ: AAOI) fell 13.05 percent to close at $24.66 after the company lowered its sales guidance for the third quarter.
- New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE: GBR) dropped 12.87 percent to close at $2.37.
- Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) fell 11.9 percent to close at $3.70.
- CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ: CLPS) dipped 11.79 percent to close at $10.85.
- Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: ROSE) fell 10.95 percent to close at $6.10 after reporting pricing of Class A common stock offering.
- Triton International Limited (NYSE: TRTN) dropped 10.92 percent to close at $33.27 after analysts at Wells Fargo downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform.
- Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) fell 10.86 percent to close at $2.38.
- Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE: AP) dropped 8.53 percent to close at $5.90 after the company filed registration statement for proposed rights offering to its shareholders.
- ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRO) dropped 6.38 percent to close at $2.20.
- USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAT) fell 5.88 percent to close at $7.20.
- Costamare Inc. (NYSE: CMRE) fell 5.39 percent to close at $6.49.
- Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE: TGH) shares fell 5.19 percent to close at $12.80. Wells Fargo downgraded Textainer Group from Market Perform to Underperform.
