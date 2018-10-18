Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY) investors have endured one of the most disastrous years imaginable. The story begins with Helios’ decision to take a majority ownership stake in the subscription service MoviePass back in August 2017. Here’s a timeline of the drama that has unfolded since and left Helios stock down 99.9 percent.

Adjusting for the 250-to-1 split, Helios stock has fallen from its 52-week high of $38.86 to its current share price of 0.000068 cents.

Photo courtesy of Helios and Matheson.