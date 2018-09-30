For a more comprehensive IPO calendar, check out the offering in Benzinga Cloud.

Upwork Inc. (UPWK) will issue nearly 12.3 million shares between $10 and $12 Wednesday on the Nasdaq. Upwork’s online platform connects freelancers with millions of projects annually.

Guardant Health, Inc. (GH) will issue 12.5 million shares between $15 and $17 Thursday on the Nasdaq. Based in California, the cancer diagnostics firm commercializes a comprehensive genomic liquid biopsy.

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) will issue 9 million shares between $13 and $15 Thursday on the Nasdaq. The clinical-stage biotech company develops therapies for wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.

Elastic N.V. (ESTC) will issue 7 million shares between $26 and $29 Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. The online interface allows users to search, analyze and visualize open-source data in real-time.

