51 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- SSLJ.com Limited (NASDAQ: SSLJ) shares jumped 70.25 percent to close at $0.87 on Thursday.
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) surged 52.32 percent to close at $4.60 on Thursday after climbing 29.61 percent on Wednesday.
- Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHV) shares gained 39.56 percent to close at $3.81 after reporting results from study evaluating effect of food on bioavailability of new formulation of cytisine.
- DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ: DTEA) rose 26.67 percent to close at $2.85.
- New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE: GBR) rose 25.93 percent to close at $2.72 on Thursday after declining 8.91 percent on Wednesday.
- Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSBR) rose 17.66 percent to close at $16.72.
- Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMED) shares jumped 17.65 percent to close at $20.00. Ra Medical Systems priced its 3.9 million share IPO at $17 per share.
- Neon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGN) rose 17.48 percent to close at $8.40.
- Cool Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWSM) shares climbed 17.44 percent to close at $12.39 on Thursday.
- Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) shares gained 15.36 percent to close at $11.34 after receiving favorable Tax Court of Canada ruling.
- Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PTGX) rose 15.32 percent to close at $10.24 after the company reported Fast Track designation for PTG-300.
- Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDA) surged 15.05 percent to close at $28.90.
- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) shares jumped 15 percent to close at $4.60.
- Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) rose 14.69 percent to close at $8.04 on Thursday.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares surged 14.67 percent to close at $131.30.
- ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRO) gained 14.63 percent to close at $2.35.
- Restoration Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIR) shares gained 13.64 percent to close at $2.75.
- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) shares gained 13.08 percent to close at $7.35 on Thursday after gaining 3.17 percent on Wednesday.
- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT) rose 12.24 percent to close at $3.76.
- Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) shares jumped 10.16 percent to close at $2.82.
- Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ: SCHL) surged 9.31 percent to close at $46.85 after reporting Q1 results.
- Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ: AKTX) rose 8.31 percent to close at $2.2800 following Q2 results.
- CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYBR) gained 7.17 percent to close at $78.76. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cyberark from Equal-Weight to Overweight.
- GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares rose 6.98 percent to close at $174.50 after the DEA rescheduled the company's EPIDIOLEX (Cannabidiol) oral solution to schedule V, the lowest restriction classification by the DEA.
- Destination Maternity Corporation (NASDAQ: DEST) gained 6.56 percent to close at $4.55 after reporting a new 5-year $76 million re-financing with BofA.
- Aircastle Limited (NYSE: AYR) rose 5.26 percent to close at $22.00. Cowen & Co. upgraded Aircastle from Market Perform to Outperform.
- DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) rose 5 percent to close at $2.10. DHI Group named Christian Dwyer as its new Chief Product Officer.
Losers
- Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) shares tumbled 62.92 percent to close at $2.31 on Thursday after the company reported discontinuation of imetelstat collaboration with Janssen.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) shares dipped 27.62 percent to close at $8.78.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) fell 21 percent to close at $14.86 after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter. The company sees FY18 EPS at the low end of its previously guided range. Second-quarter comps were down 0.6 percent.
- CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTI) dipped 20.36 percent to close at $2.23 after surging 47.37 percent on Wednesday.
- Veru Inc (NASDAQ: VERU) dropped 18.82 percent to close at $1.38 after reporting a common stock offering.
- Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: UROV) dipped 16.79 percent to close at $11.65. Urovant Sciences priced its IPO at $14 per share.
- Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE: FGP) fell 16.3 percent to close at $2.31 following Q4 results.
- Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (NASDAQ: OASM) dropped 13.64 percent to close at $4.63 after climbing 15.05 percent on Wednesday.
- ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ: CCXI) dropped 18.04 percent to close at $10.81 after the company reported a $75 million common stock offering.
- SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) fell 13.93 percent to close at $10.50.
- Orchids Paper Products Company (NYSE: TIS) dipped 13.67 percent to close at $3.22.
- Ascent Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASCMA) dropped 12.78 percent to close at $1.98.
- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) fell 11.77 percent to close at $6.82.
- OPKO Health, Inc. (NYSE: OPK) dipped 11.56 percent to close at $3.29 on Thursday.
- AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO) shares fell 10.85 percent to close at $21.60 following Q1 earnings.
- Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA) dropped 10.65 percent to close at $22.14.
- Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) shares fell 10.42 percent to close at $32.695. Comtech Telecomm reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates.
- Level Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LEVB) fell 10 percent to close at $3.60.
- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) dropped 9.51 percent to close at $28.36. Loop Capital downgraded Applied Optoelectronics from Hold to Sell and lowered the price target from $45 to $20.
- Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE: CAG) fell 8.54 percent to close at $32.98 after the company posted downbeat results for its first quarter and issued weak forecast for the current quarter.
- Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB) fell 8.36 percent to close at $3.07.
- Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE: CDE) shares dropped 6.79 percent to close at $5.22.
- Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE: KRP) shares fell 6.67 percent to close at $19.60 after reporting public offering of common units.
- Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) shares fell 4.84 percent to close at $63.74 after the company reported mixed Q3 earnings end issued Q4 and FY18 guidance below estimates.
Posted-In: Losers Movers From YesterdayNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.