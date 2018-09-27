Market Overview

6 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 27, 2018 4:49pm   Comments
Gainers

  • India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) shares are up 7 percent after rising 52 percent in the regualr trading session.
  • Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ: GLDD) shares are up 3 percent after winning a $113-million base contract on Jacksonville Harbor Construction dredging contract.
  • DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ: DTEA) shares are up 2 percent. Earlier in the day, an article from La presse indicated several marijuana growers reached out to the company over the summer.

Losers

  • Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares are down 10 percent after the SEC charged CEO Elon Musk, alleging securities fraud for his "Funding Secured" tweet.
  • Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ADMP) shares are down 9 percent. The company received FDA approval for its lower dose symjepi.
  • Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) shares are down 3 percent after dropping 63 percent in the regular session. Johnson & Johnson's Janssen unit decided to terminate a collaboration and licensing agreement it had with Geron since 2014

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

