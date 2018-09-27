36 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- SSLJ.com Limited (NASDAQ: SSLJ) shares surged 86 percent to $0.95.
- Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHV) shares jumped 54.6 percent to $4.2201 after reporting results from study evaluating effect of food on bioavailability of new formulation of cytisine.
- Arvinas Holding Company, LLC (NASDAQ: ARVN) shares rose 24 percent to $19.845. Arvinas priced its IPO Priced at $16 per share.
- New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE: GBR) gained 20.8 percent to $2.61 after declining 8.91 percent on Wednesday.
- Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) shares climbed 16.3 percent to $11.435 after receiving favorable Tax Court of Canada ruling.
- Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PTGX) gained 14.4 percent to $10.16 after the company reported Fast Track designation for PTG-300.
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) gained 14.4 percent to $3.4550 after climbing 29.61 percent on Wednesday.
- Restoration Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIR) shares rose 11.2 percent to $2.69.
- Destination Maternity Corporation (NASDAQ: DEST) surged 10.1 percent to $4.70 after reporting a new 5-year $76 million re-financing with BofA.
- GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares rose 9.1 percent to $177.98 after the DEA rescheduled the company's EPIDIOLEX (Cannabidiol) oral solution to schedule V, the lowest restriction classification by the DEA.
- Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDA) gained 8.3 percent to $27.2027.
- DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) gained 7.5 percent to $2.15. DHI Group named Christian Dwyer as its new Chief Product Officer.
- Laix Inc. (NYSE: LAIX) rose 7.3 percent to $13.42. LAIX priced its IPO at $12.50 per ADS.
- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) shares rose 7 percent to $6.95 after gaining 3.17 percent on Wednesday.
- Aircastle Limited (NYSE: AYR) rose 6.5 percent to $22.25. Cowen & Co. upgraded Aircastle from Market Perform to Outperform.
- CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYBR) gained 6.3 percent to $78.09. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cyberark from Equal-Weight to Overweight.
- Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE: ALK) rose 4.1 percent to $69.82. Imperial Capital upgraded Alaska Air from In-Line to Outperform.
Losers
- Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) shares dipped 63.9 percent to $2.25 after the company reported discontinuation of imetelstat collaboration with Janssen.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) dropped 22.5 percent to $14.57 after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter. The company sees FY18 EPS at the low end of its previously guided range. Second-quarter comps were down 0.6 percent.
- Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: UROV) dropped 20 percent to $11.19. Urovant Sciences priced its IPO at $14 per share.
- Veru Inc (NASDAQ: VERU) fell 19.4 percent to $1.37 after reporting a common stock offering.
- Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (NASDAQ: OASM) fell 16.3 percent to $4.48 after climbing 15.05 percent on Wednesday.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) shares dropped 16.3 percent to $10.15.
- ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ: CCXI) fell 16 percent to $11.08 after the company reported a $75 million common stock offering.
- Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB) dipped 12.9 percent to $2.92.
- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) fell 12.6 percent to $27.40. Loop Capital downgraded Applied Optoelectronics from Hold to Sell and lowered the price target from $45 to $20.
- Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) shares fell 12.3 percent to $32.01. Comtech Telecomm reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates.
- Level Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LEVB) dropped 11.5 percent to $3.54.
- CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTI) fell 11.1 percent to $2.4899 after surging 47.37 percent on Wednesday.
- Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM) dipped 8.7 percent to $6.73.
- Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE: CDE) shares dropped 8.4 percent to $5.13.
- SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) dipped 7.8 percent to $11.2463.
- Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) shares fell 6.8 percent to $62.41 after the company reported mixed Q3 earnings end issued Q4 and FY18 guidance below estimates.
- Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE: KRP) shares fell 6.7 percent to $19.59 after reporting public offering of common units.
- Cantel Medical Corp (NYSE: CMD) dipped 6.5 percent to $90.55 following Q4 earnings.
- Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE: CAG) fell 5.7 percent to $34.02 after the company posted downbeat results for its first quarter and issued weak forecast for the current quarter.
