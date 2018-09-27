Market Overview

FLIR Systems Wins $94.3M Deal To Assist DHS Program
Zacks  
September 27, 2018 3:57pm   Comments
FLIR Systems receives US Federal aviation administration contract to support mobile surveillance capability program (Seeking Alpha)

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) secured Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract, worth $94.3 million at ceiling value, from the Federal Aviation Administration Logistics Center ("FAALC"). The company will support the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's ("DHS") Mobile Surveillance Capability ("MSC") program.

Under the contract, the first order entails the supply of Line Replaceable Units (LRUs) mounted on MSC vehicles. The value of the first contract is $12.2 million. Notably, FAALC serves as an independent government entity providing engineering, technical and logistics services to support U.S. Customs and Border Protection through an Interagency Agreement with DHS.

The preceding article is from one of our external contributors. It does not represent the opinion of Benzinga and has not been edited.

