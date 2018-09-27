FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) secured Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract, worth $94.3 million at ceiling value, from the Federal Aviation Administration Logistics Center ("FAALC"). The company will support the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's ("DHS") Mobile Surveillance Capability ("MSC") program.

Under the contract, the first order entails the supply of Line Replaceable Units (LRUs) mounted on MSC vehicles. The value of the first contract is $12.2 million. Notably, FAALC serves as an independent government entity providing engineering, technical and logistics services to support U.S. Customs and Border Protection through an Interagency Agreement with DHS.

