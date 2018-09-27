Market Overview

Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 27, 2018 4:44am   Comments
  • Data on durable goods orders for August will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • Gross Domestic Product report for the second quarter is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • A report on U.S. international trade in goods for August is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • Data on wholesale inventories for August will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • The pending home sales index for August is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Kansas City Fed manufacturing index for September will be released at 11:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 7-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan is set to speak in Charlotte, North Carolina at 2:00 p.m. ET.
  • Data on farm prices for August will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will speak at 4:30 p.m. ET.
  • Data on money supply for the recent week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.

