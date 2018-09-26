28 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX) shares rose 60.1 percent to $15.85 in pre-market trading after reporting positive results from Phase 2b dry eye disease clinical trial. The study showed statistically significant improvement across multiple symptom and sign measures.
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) shares rose 30.9 percent to $3.05 in pre-market trading after declining 10.38 percent on Tuesday. IGC announced plans to enter hemp/CBD-infused energy drink space with Nitro G.
- VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EGY) rose 19.7 percent to $3.10 in pre-market trading after the company received a 10-year extension of three Exclusive Exploitation Authorizations under the Etame PSC.
- Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ: LMRK) shares rose 10.3 percent to $14.95 in pre-market trading after climbing 2.65 percent on Tuesday.
- Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM) rose 10.2 percent to $7.88 after announcing the signing of an exclusive license agreement for the development and commercialization of COPIKTRA in China. The company will receive an upfront payment of $15 million and will be eligible for up to $30 million in milestones.
- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) rose 8.8 percent to $4.85 in pre-market trading after dropping 12.63 percent on Tuesday.
- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) rose 7.6 percent to $27.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter on Tuesday.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) rose 7.4 percent to $115.89 in pre-market trading after falling 8.42 percent on Tuesday.
- Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) shares rose 7 percent to $2.16 in pre-market trading after dropping 3.35 percent on Tuesday.
- Jones Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: JONE) rose 6.6 percent to $7.45 in pre-market trading after gaining 7.21 percent on Tuesday
- Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INNT) rose 6.1 percent to $7.89 in pre-market trading after dropping 6.53 percent on Tuesday.
- Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) rose 6 percent to $4.24 in pre-market trading after dropping 4.53 percent on Tuesday.
- Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) rose 5.8 percent to $21.99 in pre-market trading.
- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) shares rose 5.6 percent to $6.99 in pre-market trading. Oppenheimer upgraded GoPro from Perform to Outperform.
- Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT) shares rose 5.1 percent to $8.66 in pre-market.
- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VNDA) rose 4.9 percent to $21.65 in pre-market trading. Vanda Pharmaceuticals will replace Inogen in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Monday, October 1.
- AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR) rose 3.3 percent to $47.51 in pre-market trading after reporting better-than-expected results for its first quarter.
- Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ: ZLAB) rose 3.2 percent to $19.75 in pre-market trading after reporting results for trials of ZL-2301 and ZL-2306.
Losers
- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) shares fell 15.5 percent to $3.00 in pre-market trading after reporting a common stock offering.
- Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) fell 6.3 percent to $4.00 in pre-market trading after dropping 2.29 percent on Tuesday.
- RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ: RADA) shares fell 6.1 percent to $2.77 in pre-market after gaining 2.08 percent on Tuesday.
- CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ: CONE) fell 4.5 percent to $61.75 in pre-market trading. CyrusOne priced its 8 million shares offering at $62 per share.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) fell 4.4 percent to $12.52 in pre-market trading after dropping 5.83 percent on Tuesday.
- Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) fell 4.3 percent to $41.10 in pre-market trading. Tenneco disclosed that it will supply suspension technology for the Jaguar E-PACE compact SUV.
- Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) shares fell 3.4 percent to $15.92 in pre-market trading.
- DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE: DRD) shares fell 3 percent to $2.31 in pre-market trading after surging 15.0 5percent on Tuesday.
- Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) fell 2.8 percent to $207.00 in pre-market trading. Cintas reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter and raised FY19 guidance.
- Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) shares fell 2.7 percent to $82.50 in pre-market trading. Nike reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter. The company said gross margins increased from 43.7 percent to 44.2 percent in the same quarter of last year. Inventories were $5.2 billion, unchanged from last year.
