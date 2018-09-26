51 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ: JAGX) shares surged 158.46 percent to close at $1.68 on Tuesday after reporting a distribution, license and supply agreement with Knight therapeutics for Mytesi.
- Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ: OCC) gained 30.95 percent to close at $5.50.
- Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (NASDAQ: OASM) surged 29.53 percent to close at $4.65.
- XO Group Inc. (NYSE: XOXO) climbed 26.3 percent to close at $34.91 after the company reported merger with WeddingWire at $35 per share in cash.
- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) gained 26 percent to close at $6.30.
- Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) shares rose 19.21 percent to close at $27.06.
- Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSE: MTNB) rose 18.86 percent to close at $0.7488 following Amarin's positive trial outcome for Vascepa; Matinas' MAT9001 showed clinical superiority to Vascepa in a 2015 study.
- Sonic Corp. (NASDAQ: SONC) shares gained 18.71 percent to close at $43.46 after the company agreed to be acquired by Inspire Brands for $43.50 per share.
- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT) rose 15.99 percent to close at $3.12.
- Quorum Health Corporation (NYSE: QHC) climbed 15.7 percent to close at $5.60.
- DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE: DRD) gained 15.05 percent to close at $2.37.
- Trio-Tech International (NYSE: TRT) shares gained 14.7 percent to close at $4.90. Trio-Tech Intl reported Q4 earnings of $0.17 per share on sales of $10.76 million.
- Marine Products Corporation (NYSE: MPX) shares rose 14.09 percent to close at $23.40.
- EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ: EDRY) gained 13.42 percent to close at $8.62 on Tuesday.
- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares climbed 12.63 percent to close at $4.46 on Tuesday after dropping 35.61 percent on Monday.
- Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP) gained 12.42 percent to close at $3.62.
- Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKCA) shares surged 12.39 percent to close at $37.18.
- Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNA) rose 11.72 percent to close at $4.48 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Monday.
- AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) gained 11.31 percent to close at $3.15.
- Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM) rose 11.24 percent to close at $5.84. Atomera licensed MST technology to Asahi Kasei Microdevices.
- CAS Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASM) gained 11.22 percent to close at $2.28.
- Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ: OXFD) shares climbed 11.01 percent to close at $17.64. Quest Diagnostics announced plans to acquire U.S. laboratory services business of Oxford Immunotec.
- Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: BAS) shares rose 10.82 percent to close at $10.45. Basic Energy’s board rejected Key Energy Services unsolicited proposal.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) gained 8.42 percent to close at $107.88 after declining 19.11 percent on Monday. Tilray disclosed that it has successfully exported medical cannabis from Canada To Australia.
- Jones Energy, Inc. (NYSE: JONE) shares rose 7.21 percent to close at $6.99.
- Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) gained 5.7 percent to close at $7.23. Quotient reported the submission of initial IH CE mark filing and successful completion of key regulatory audits of its new BioCampus facility.
- Workiva Inc. (NYSE: WK) gained 5.5 percent to close at $39.30. Baird upgraded Workiva from Neutral to Outperform.
- Tenaris S.A. (NYSE: TS) rose 4.85 percent to close at $34.59. Bank of America upgraded Tenaris from Underperform to Buy.
Losers
- SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) shares dropped 51.76 percent to close at $13.85 on Tuesday after jumping 284.34 percent on Monday.
- TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TGTX) shares tumbled 44.32 percent to close at $5.15 after the company issued an update regarding UNITY-CLL Phase 3 trial. The independent Data Safety Monitoring Board advised the company that interim analysis of overall response rate could not be conducted, as data were not sufficiently mature to conduct analysis.
- New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE: GBR) shares dropped 27.14 percent to close at $2.47 on Tuesday after surging 68.69 percent on Monday.
- PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE: PED) dropped 22.5 percent to close at $2.17.
- Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) fell 20.6 percent to close at $2.89.
- Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM) shares fell 19.57 percent to close at $7.15. Verastem reported the FDA approval of COPIKTRA capsules on Monday.
- Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CKPT) dipped 19.12 percent to close at $3.68.
- Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPNT) dropped 18.62 percent to close at $17.35. Opiant Pharmaceuticals priced its 705,882 share common stock offering at $17 per share.
- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP) fell 16.06 percent to close at $2.30.
- Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) dropped 15.78 percent to close at $74.69. Neogen posted Q1 earnings of $0.29 per share on sales of $99.63 million.
- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RYTM) shares dropped 15.66 percent to close at $26.99.
- Cool Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWSM) shares dipped 14.81 percent to close at $10.30 on Tuesday.
- Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCN) shares declined 14.33 percent to close at $2.69.
- Ashford Inc (NYSE: AINC) fell 13.13 percent to close at $74.52 after reporting a $20 million common stock offering.
- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) shares dipped 12.35 percent to close at $3.55.
- Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DFIN) shares declined 11.92 percent to close at $18.32.
- Ability Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIL) shares slipped 11.81 percent to close at $3.66 after dropping 5.68 percent on Monday.
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) fell 10.38 percent to close at $2.33 after dropping 10.34 percent on Monday.
- 3Pea International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPNL) shares declined 10.35 percent to close at $4.07 on Tuesday.
- CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) shares fell 8.08 percent to close at $21.05 after the company reported the resignation of its Chief Financial Officer Sunit Patel.
- Valhi, Inc. (NYSE: VHI) shares fell 7.3 percent to close at $2.54.
- Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: CY) dropped 6.12 percent to close at $14.57. Keybanc downgraded Cypress Semiconductor from Overweight to Sector Weight.
- Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE: HEP) declined 5.05 percent to close at $31.21. Barclays downgraded Holly Energy Partners from Equal-Weight to Underweight.
