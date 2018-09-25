Market Overview

41 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 25, 2018 1:06pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ: JAGX) shares jumped 135.4 percent to $1.53 after reporting a distribution, license and supply agreement with Knight therapeutics for Mytesi.
  • Jones Energy, Inc. (NYSE: JONE) shares gained 26.7 percent to $8.26.
  • XO Group Inc. (NYSE: XOXO) gained 25.7 percent to $34.73 after the company reported merger with WeddingWire at $35 per share in cash.
  • Sonic Corp. (NASDAQ: SONC) shares gained 18.4 percent to $43.36 after the company agreed to be acquired by Inspire Brands for $43.50 per share.
  • Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) gained 15.8 percent to $115.24 after declining 19.11 percent on Monday. Tilray disclosed that it has successfully exported medical cannabis from Canada To Australia.
  • Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ: OXFD) shares jumped 15.5 percent to $18.35. Quest Diagnostics announced plans to acquire U.S. laboratory services business of Oxford Immunotec.
  • New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares rose 13.9 percent to $4.5101 after dropping 35.61 percent on Monday.
  • Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (NASDAQ: OASM) rose 13.6 percent to $4.08.
  • Trio-Tech International (NYSE: TRT) shares climbed 12.4 percent to $4.80. Trio-Tech Intl reported Q4 earnings of $0.17 per share on sales of $10.76 million.
  • Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) gained 12 percent to $5.60.
  • Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM) rose 11.2 percent to $5.84. Atomera licensed MST technology to Asahi Kasei Microdevices.
  • Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: BAS) shares gained 10.6 percent to $10.43. Basic Energy’s board rejected Key Energy Services unsolicited proposal.
  • Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) gained 9.7 percent to $7.50. Quotient reported the submission of initial IH CE mark filing and successful completion of key regulatory audits of its new BioCampus facility.
  • Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNA) rose 9.3 percent to $4.38 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Monday.
  • DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE: DRD) gained 8.8 percent to $2.24.
  • EnviroStar, Inc. (NYSE: EVI) rose 8.8 percent to $39.40.
  • Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSE: MTNB) rose 8.4 percent to $0.6830 following Amarin's positive trial outcome for Vascepa; Matinas' MAT9001 showed clinical superiority to Vascepa in a 2015 study.
  • Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ: OCC) gained 8.2 percent to $4.55.
  • Workiva Inc. (NYSE: WK) gained 6.1 percent to $39.50. Baird upgraded Workiva from Neutral to Outperform.
  • Tenaris S.A. (NYSE: TS) rose 5.2 percent to $34.70. Bank of America upgraded Tenaris from Underperform to Buy.

 

Losers

  • SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) shares tumbled 36.6 percent to $18.20 after jumping 284.34 percent on Monday.
  • TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TGTX) shares dropped 35.2 percent to $6.00 after the company issued an update regarding UNITY-CLL Phase 3 trial. The independent Data Safety Monitoring Board advised the company that interim analysis of overall response rate could not be conducted, as data were not sufficiently mature to conduct analysis.
  • Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) dropped 20.7 percent to $2.8857.
  • Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPNT) fell 18.2 percent to $17.45. Opiant Pharmaceuticals priced its 705,882 share common stock offering at $17 per share.
  • TMSR Holding Company Limited (NASDAQ: TMSR) declined 14.8 percent to $2.71.
  • Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM) shares fell 13 percent to $7.74. Verastem reported the FDA approval of COPIKTRA capsules on Monday.
  • Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) dropped 12.5 percent to $77.6099. Neogen posted Q1 earnings of $0.29 per share on sales of $99.63 million.
  • Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DFIN) shares dropped 11 percent to $18.52.
  • Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCNX) shares declined 10.6 percent to $6.87.
  • Ashford Inc (NYSE: AINC) fell 9.9 percent to $77.30 after reporting a $20 million common stock offering.
  • Ability Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIL) shares fell 9.6 percent to $3.7524 after dropping 5.68 percent on Monday.
  • New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE: GBR) shares fell 9 percent to $3.0862 after surging 68.69 percent on Monday.
  • AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZRX) dropped 8.5 percent to $2.70.
  • Legacy Reserves LP (NASDAQ: LGCY) fell 8.3 percent to $4.77.
  • Valhi, Inc. (NYSE: VHI) shares fell 8.1 percent to $2.52.
  • CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) shares fell 8 percent to $21.0772 after the company reported the resignation of its Chief Financial Officer Sunit Patel.
  • India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) fell 6.1 percent to $2.444 after dropping 10.34 percent on Monday.
  • Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE: HEP) declined 5.7 percent to $30.9925. Barclays downgraded Holly Energy Partners from Equal-Weight to Underweight.
  • Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: CY) dropped 5.6 percent to $14.65. Keybanc downgraded Cypress Semiconductor from Overweight to Sector Weight.
  • PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ: PETQ) fell 3.9 percent to $39.50 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed a 2 million share common stock offering and 3 million share common stock offering by selling shareholders.
  • FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS) fell 3.4 percent to $223.745 after reporting downbeat Q4 results.

