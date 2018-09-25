51 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) shares surged 314.72 percent to close at $12.40 on Monday after the company's REDUCE-IT cardiovascular study of Vascepa in LDL-C patients met its primary endpoint.
- SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) shares jumped 284.34 percent to close at $28.71.
- Jones Energy, Inc. (NYSE: JONE) gained 36.12 percent to close at $6.52. Jones Energy regained compliance with NYSE continued listing requirements.
- Intrexon Corporation (NYSE: XON) gained 31.52 percent to close at $19.07 after announcing advances in development of its microbial platform to produce cannabinoids for medical uses.
- Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMEH) gained 18.66 percent to close at $19.71.
- Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKCA) climbed 18.23 percent to close at $33.08 after the company earlier reported data from a Phase 2 study of AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx in patients with cardiovascular disease.
- California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) shares gained 17.63 percent to close at $46.58.
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) rose 16.46 percent to close at $4.60.
- Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSE: MXC) gained 15.82 percent to close at $5.71 on Monday.
- Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHV) shares rose 15.66 percent to close at $2.88.
- LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) gained 15.38 percent to close at $4.05.
- Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INNT) shares rose 14.7 percent to close at $7.96.
- Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE: SA) shares climbed 14.16 percent to close at $12.90.
- Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNAT) gained 13.66 percent to close at $6.49.
- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) climbed 13.64 percent to close at $5.00. Wells Fargo upgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from Market Perform to Outperform.
- Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) gained 13.55 percent to close at $6.20.
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) shares rose 12.9 percent to close at $3.50.
- Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDRA) gained 12.78 percent to close at $9.53. Barclays initiated coverage on Idera Pharmaceuticals with an Overweight rating.
- Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) surged 12.7 percent to close at $3.55.
- Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: YMAB) gained 12.37 percent to close at $26.97.
- Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE) rose 11.74 percent to close at $16.28.
- AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ: AZRX) rose 11.32 percent to close at $2.95 after the company's Phase IIa trial of MS1819-SD for exocrine pancreatic insufficiency met its primary endpoints.
- AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANAB) rose 9.86 percent to close at $101.95. AnaptysBio reported 'positive' topline data from Phase 2a proof-of-concept clinical trial of etokimab in severe eosinophilic asthma.
- Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) shares rose 9.31 percent to close at $3.64.
- EP Energy Corporation (NYSE: EPE) gained 8.7 percent to close at $2.25.
- Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDS) shares rose 7.99 percent to close at $12.97 after the company reported patent issuance covering two product candidates, AR-201 and AR-401.
- ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA) shares rose 7.85 percent to close at $3.57.
- Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP) rose 6.98 percent to close at $3.22 after announcing a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Pfizer Inc.
- Randgold Resources Limited (NASDAQ: GOLD) rose 6.62 percent to close at $68.14 after the company announced plans to merge with Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE: ABX) in a deal worth $18.3 billion.
- Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN) shares gained 5.34 percent to close at $128.51 after the company disclosed that Phase 3 study of soliris met its primary endpoint.
Losers
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) dipped 46.93 percent to close at $13.90 on Monday. Altimunne reported a $4.9 million common stock offering. Altimmune reported that it has been awarded additional $2.5 million in BARDA funding to support nasoshield development.
- Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) fell 40.43 percent to close at $3.33. Astrotech posted a Q4 loss of $0.63 per share on sales of $45,000.
- Cool Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWSM) shares dropped 36.37 percent to close at $12.09 on Monday after surging 80.95 percent on Friday.
- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares dropped 35.61 percent to close at $3.96 after reporting a $50 million at-the-market offering.
- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) dipped 22.66 percent to close at $16.52. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals disclosed release of updated poziotinib data from MD Anderson Phase 2 study in non-small cell lung cancer patients.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares declined 19.11 percent to close at $99.50 after dropping 30.25 percent on Friday.
- Nightstar Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NITE) dropped 16.43 percent to close at $21.31.
- Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) shares fell 15.07 percent to close at $7.27.
- Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: TRPX) dipped 14.29 percent to close at $4.50.
- Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) shares fell 13.24 percent to close at $10.42.
- JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) shares dropped 12.07 percent to close at $2.55.
- Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE: LEJU) shares fell 11.47 percent to close at $1.93 on Monday.
- Reed's, Inc. (NYSE: REED) shares dropped 11.11 percent to close at $3.20.
- Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: ROSE) tumbled 10.56 percent to close at $7.20 after reporting a 6.15 million share offering.
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) fell 10.34 percent to close at $2.60 on Monday after rising 34.88 percent on Friday. India Globalization Capital filed prospectus for sale of up to $20 million in common stock, warrants and units.
- PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE: PPDF) fell 9.24 percent to close at $5.99.
- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) shares dipped 8.74 percent to close at $7.52.
- Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) declined 8.72 percent to close at $42.40. Susquehanna downgraded Nutanix from Neutral to Negative.
- Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHUY) dipped 8.24 percent to close at $25.05. BMO Capital downgraded Chuy's from Market Perform to Underperform and lowered the price target from $28 to $23.
- Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE: KORS) dropped 8.23 percent to close at $66.71 following earlier reports the company is nearing a deal to acquire Versace for $2 billion.
- Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) dropped 5.99 percent to close at $35.63 following the company's $39 billion offer for Sky. Analysts at Oppenheimer And Moffett Nathanson downgraded the stock.
