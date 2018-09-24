42 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) shares jumped 232.4 percent to $9.94 after the company's REDUCE-IT cardiovascular study of Vascepa in LDL-C patients met its primary endpoint.
- SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) shares rose 45.8 percent to $10.89.
- Intrexon Corporation (NYSE: XON) climbed 27.1 percent to $18.42 after announcing advances in development of its microbial platform to produce cannabinoids for medical uses.
- AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ: AZRX) gained 24.3 percent to $3.29 after the company's Phase IIa trial of MS1819-SD for exocrine pancreatic insufficiency met its primary endpoints.
- Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMEH) rose 17.5 percent to $19.5201.
- Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) shares gained 16.8 percent to $3.8901.
- Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE: SA) shares rose 13.7 percent to $12.850.
- California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) shares climbed 13 percent to $44.72.
- AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANAB) gained 12.2 percent to $104.16. AnaptysBio reported 'positive' topline data from Phase 2a proof-of-concept clinical trial of etokimab in severe eosinophilic asthma.
- Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNAT) rose 11.9 percent to $6.39.
- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) gained 11.4 percent to $4.90. Wells Fargo upgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from Market Perform to Outperform.
- Electromed, Inc. (NYSE: ELMD) shares rose 10.2 percent to $5.9506.
- Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDS) shares gained 9.5 percent to $13.15 after the company reported patent issuance covering two product candidates, AR-201 and AR-401.
- ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA) shares rose 9.1 percent to $3.610.
- Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: EPZM) shares gained 9 percent to $11.1750 after the company disclosed that the FDA has lifted partial clinical hold on tazemetostat clinical program.
- Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) rose 8 percent to $3.25 after declining 11.99 percent on Friday.
- EP Energy Corporation (NYSE: EPE) gained 7.5 percent to $2.225.
- Randgold Resources Limited (NASDAQ: GOLD) rose 6.6 percent to $68.11 after the company announced plans to merge with Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE: ABX) in a deal worth $18.3 billion.
- Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP) rose 6.5 percent to $3.204 after announcing a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Pfizer Inc.
- Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDRA) gained 6 percent to $8.9553. Barclays initiated coverage on Idera Pharmaceuticals with an Overweight rating.
- FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ: FPAY) rose 5.3 percent to $1.80 after the company disclosed that it has been awarded US patent for Lease-To-Own system.
- KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: KVHI) gained 5.3 percent to $12.9475. Chardan Capital upgraded KVH Industries from Neutral to Buy.
- Pandora Media, Inc. (NYSE: P) rose 4.2 percent to $9.47. Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SIRI) announced plans to buy Pandora in a $3.5 billion all-stock deal.
- Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN) shares rose 3.7 percent to $126.470 after the company disclosed that Phase 3 study of soliris met its primary endpoint.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) tumbled 41.6 percent to $15.29. Altimunne reported a $4.9 million common stock offering. Altimmune reported that it has been awarded additional $2.5 million in BARDA funding to support nasoshield development.
- Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) dipped 37.8 percent to $3.4800. Astrotech posted a Q4 loss of $0.63 per share on sales of $45,000.
- Cool Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWSM) shares declined 31.4 percent to $13.04 after surging 80.95 percent on Friday.
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) fell 18.6 percent to $2.3600 after rising 34.88 percent on Friday. India Globalization Capital filed prospectus for sale of up to $20 million in common stock, warrants and units.
- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares fell 18.1 percent to $5.0399 after reporting a $50 million at-the-market offering.
- Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSE: IDN) shares fell 16.4 percent to $2.30.
- Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: ROSE) tumbled 11.7 percent to $7.11 after reporting a 6.15 million share offering.
- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) shares dropped 11.4 percent to $7.30.
- PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE: PPDF) fell 10.1 percent to $5.935.
- Alliqua BioMedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALQA) shares declined 9.7 percent to $2.0780.
- Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE: KORS) dropped 9 percent to $66.20 following earlier reports the company is nearing a deal to acquire Versace for $2 billion.
- Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHUY) dipped 8.5 percent to $24.975. BMO Capital downgraded Chuy's from Market Perform to Underperform and lowered the price target from $28 to $23.
- Level Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LEVB) fell 7.7 percent to $5.05 after dropping 11.63 percent on Friday.
- Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) fell 7.7 percent to $6.44 after the company announced the $3.5 billion acquisition of Pandora.
- Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) declined 7.7 percent to $42.86. Susquehanna downgraded Nutanix from Neutral to Negative.
- Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) dropped 7.2 percent to $35.195 following the company's $39 billion offer for Sky. Analysts at Oppenheimer And Moffett Nathanson downgraded the stock.
- Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) shares fell 5.6 percent to $11.735 after declining 7.51 percent on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bilibili from Overweight to Equal-Weight.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares fell 5.4 percent to $116.3865 after dropping 30.25 percent on Friday.
Posted-In: Losers Mid-Day GainersNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.