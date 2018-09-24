Market Overview

Cramer Breaks Down Apple's Enterprise Push With Salesforce

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 24, 2018 12:49pm   Comments
Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) announced a new partnership Monday with salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) that marks Cupertino's biggest push into the enterprise business, according to CNBC's Jim Cramer.

What Happened

The partnership calls for Salesforce to redesign its app to embrace the native mobile platform and introduce exclusive features on Apple's iOS platform, including Siri Shortcuts integrated with Salesforce's Einstein Voice. This should be seen as nothing short of "Apple's most important effort to be in the enterprise," Cramer said on CNBC Monday.

Why It's Important

Salesforce and Apple technologies haven't historically worked very well together, but what's different is that "voice is everything," and the move validates Siri as a leader in voice, Cramer said. Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff may have hinted in the past that Siri isn't as good as Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)'s competing Alexa, but Monday's announcement makes it clear this not the case, the CNBC host said. 

"Apple is now integral to the Salesforce package and vice versa," Cramer said, adding that Siri has a "new relevance."

What's Next

Apple's deal clearly brings it into the enterprise business and could eliminate its reputation of being a consumer-focused company over time, Cramer said. The deal also benefits Salesforce, which will now have a "much better relationship with your phone."

Investors should start paying more for both Apple and Salesforce's stock given the transformative nature of the deal, he said. 

Related Links:

The Robot Fear Index: Alexa, Siri Lure US Into AI Future

Wall Street Reacts After Salesforce Q2 Beat: 'Hard To Shake A Stick At'

Photo courtesy of Salesforce. 

Posted-In: CNBC iOS Jim Cramer Salesforce EinsteinNews Contracts Tech Media Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

